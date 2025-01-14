In-Game Updates: Ole Miss Basketball Faces Alabama in Nationally-Ranked SEC Showdown
The No. 21 Ole Miss Rebels are off to a hot start in SEC play, holding a 3-0 record in mid-January. That short streak will be put to the test on Tuesday night against one of the top offenses in college basketball as the Rebels face the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa.
Ole Miss (14-2, 3-0 SEC) has gained wins over Georgia, Arkansas and LSU so far in conference play, and Alabama (14-2, 3-0 SEC) has picked up victories over Oklahoma, South Carolina and Texas A&M. The Rebels and Tide are two of the three remaining undefeated teams in the Southeastern Conference alongside the Auburn Tigers who face Mississippi State on Tuesday night.
While it's still early in the conference schedule, Ole Miss coach Chris Beard knows that a win on Tuesday night would be a massive boost to his team, both in morale and in their resume moving forward. He spoke to that fact on Monday.
"This is a first place game," Beard said in a press conference on Monday. "There are three teams in the SEC right now that are in first place. We'll be in a game tomorrow night at 6 where two of those three teams are playing. It's early in the race, but it's certainly an opportunity for us."
You can follow along below for in-game updates between Ole Miss and Alabama on Tuesday night. Tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT on ESPNU.
PREGAME
Ole Miss has already been preparing for Tuesday's game in Coleman Coliseum by getting some shots up in practice scenarios since arriving in Tuscaloosa.
FIRST HALF
1H U16: Ole Miss' defense is playing well thus far, forcing five Alabama turnovers in the first four minutes of the game. Offensively, the Rebels have struggled in the opening minutes. Alabama 4, Ole Miss 2