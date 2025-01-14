Ole Miss Basketball Faces Critical 'First Place Game' vs. Alabama on Tuesday
There are currently three teams undefeated in men's basketball's SEC play: Auburn, Alabama and Ole Miss. On Tuesday night, the latter of those two teams square off in Tuscaloosa.
No. 21 Ole Miss is coming into this game as an underdog against the No. 4 Crimson Tide, and while a game against a team of Alabama's caliber on the road can be classified as a "free shot" of sorts for the Rebels, head coach Chris Beard knows how big a win would be for his team moving forward.
"This is a first place game," Beard said in a press conference on Monday. "There are three teams in the SEC right now that are in first place. We'll be in a game tomorrow night at 6 where two of those three teams are playing. It's early in the race, but it's certainly an opportunity for us."
Alabama is among the best teams in the country in both the national rankings and some key statistical categories. The Crimson Tide lead the country in scoring offense (91.1 PPG), so Ole Miss will have its work cut out in Coleman Coliseum on Tuesday night.
That doesn't mean a win is unattainable, but it does mean that the Rebels will have to play near-pristine basketball.
"We'll have to play our best game of the year, no different when you get to postseason or are in championship contention," Beard said. "That doesn't mean make every shot. That doesn't mean play mistake-free, but that absolutely means we have to play well. Everybody that plays for us will have to play their A-game. It's a real opportunity for us tomorrow at Alabama."
In each of their first three conference games, the Crimson Tide have surpassed 85 points of offense, including dropping 107 points in a rout of Oklahoma on Jan. 4. Ole Miss will be walking into a hostile environment on Tuesday night, but the team is already getting some shots up in Tuscaloosa, according to the program's social media feeds.
Tip-off between Ole Miss and Alabama is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT, and the game will be televised on ESPNU.