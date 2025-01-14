How To Watch, Betting Odds: Ole Miss Basketball Faces Road Test at Top-5 Alabama
The No. 21 Ole Miss Rebels have enjoyed a pristine start to conference play, holding a 3-0 record in the SEC, but that streak will be put to the test on Tuesday night when they hit the road to take on the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide.
Alabama is also undefeated in the league, and the Tide and Rebels come in with identical overall records for this massive matchup in Tuscaloosa. Ole Miss has claimed conference wins over the likes of Georgia, Arkansas and LSU while Alabama has picked up wins over Oklahoma, South Carolina and Texas A&M.
It's still early in the SEC slate, but Ole Miss head coach Chris Beard knows how big a boost picking up a win on Tuesday night would be for his team moving forward.
"This is a first place game," Beard said on Monday. "There are three teams in the SEC right now that are in first place. We'll be in a game tomorrow night at six where two of those three teams are playing. It's early in the race, but it's certainly an opportunity for us. We'll have to play our best game of the year, no different when you get to postseason or are in championship contention."
Here's how you can watch the Rebels and Tide go at it in Tuscaloosa on Tuesday night.
WHO: No. 21 Ole Miss Rebels vs. No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide
RECORDS: Ole Miss (14-2, 3-0 SEC) vs. Alabama (14-2, 3-0 SEC)
WHEN: Jan. 14 -- 6 p.m. CT
WHERE: Coleman Coliseum -- Tuscaloosa, Ala.
TELEVISION/STREAMING: ESPNU
Play-by-Play: Tom Hart, Color: Dane Bradshaw
RADIO: Ole Miss Radio Network
Play-by-Play: David Kellum, Color: Marc Dukes
SPREAD (via FanDuel): Alabama -9.5, Ole Miss +9.5
MONEY LINE: Alabama -520, Ole Miss +385
OVER/UNDER: 162.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.