INJURY REPORT: Who Is Listed For Ole Miss Basketball vs. Texas A&M?

The Ole Miss Rebels have one player listed on their injury report ahead of Wednesday night's matchup against Texas A&M.

Jan 18, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels forward Jaemyn Brakefield (4) drives to the basket as Mississippi State Bulldogs forward RJ Melendez (22) defends during the second half at Humphrey Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
The No. 16 Ole Miss Rebels are hoping to return to their winning ways on Wednesday night when they play host to the No. 13 Texas A&M Aggies at the SJB Pavilion in Oxford. Fortunately for the home team, they're entering with almost a clean bill of health.

Ole Miss (15-3, 4-1 SEC) has one player listed on the SEC's official injury report prior to the meeting against A&M, and that is forward Jaemyn Brakefield with an undisclosed ailment. Brakefield, however, is listed as "probable" for the game, so the Rebels will likely have his skillset available on the floor on Wednesday night.

The injury report for the Aggies is completely clear, so this should be close to full-strength on full-strength in Oxford.

Brakefield is putting up some solid numbers in his fourth season at Ole Miss, averaging 10.2 points per game across 394 minutes played. His veteran presence is one of many on this Rebels roster, but he is without a doubt one of the most important returning pieces for the program this season alongside guard Matthew Murrell.

Assuming Brakefield is able to suit up and go on Wednesday night, it will mark his 19th appearance this season (all of Ole Miss' games), although he has yet to record a start, instead playing a key role off the bench.

Tip-off between Ole Miss and Texas A&M is set for 8 p.m. CT on ESPN2.

