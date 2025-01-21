Four-Seed Rebels? Bracketology Currently High on Ole Miss Basketball
The No. 16 Ole Miss Rebels had some highs and lows in their action last week, but it was enough to see them climb the newest installment of the AP Top 25.
Where analyst Joe Lunardi is concerned, the Rebels' performance was also enough to earn a boost in their projected seeding for the NCAA Tournament.
Lunardi released his latest bracketology update on Tuesday, and Ole Miss men's basketball is listed as a four-seed in Seattle, joining five-seed Wisconsin, 12-seed Lipscomb and 13-seed South Alabama. That part of the bracket is paired with Milwaukee, a location ruled by one-seed Iowa State.
For Ole Miss, this is a bump up from their projection of being a five-seed in the final update last week, but the Rebels will have to continue navigating a grueling Southeastern Conference schedule in order to keep their current trajectory moving in the right direction. In Lunardi's latest list, there are 12 teams from the SEC projected to make the NCAA Tournament field, the most of any conference in college basketball.
It's also worth noting that the Texas Longhorns, an SEC newcomer, are listed as one of the "First Four Out" of the tournament field, meaning that the conference could have even more teams in the hunt as March draws closer.
Ole Miss has positioned itself well in the early portions of league play, holding a 4-1 record that includes wins over Georgia, Arkansas, LSU and Alabama paired with an overtime road loss at Mississippi State, a squad that is also currently projected to be a four-seed.
The Rebels will look to make it five SEC wins on Wednesday night when they play host to the No. 13 Texas A&M Aggies in Oxford. Tip-off at the SJB Pavilion is set for 8 p.m. CT on ESPN2.