INJURY REPORT: Who's In, Out For Ole Miss Basketball vs. Kentucky?
The No. 25 Ole Miss Rebels are hoping to return to the win column on Tuesday night when they host the No. 14 Kentucky Wildcats in Oxford, and it appears that the visiting team will be a little shorthanded when tip-off rolls around.
According to the injury report released by the Southeastern Conference on Monday night, Kentucky is set to once again be without the talents of guard Lamont Butler on Tuesday against the Rebels. Butler missed his second straight game over the weekend when Kentucky lost to Arkansas in Rupp Arena, and he is listed as "out" on the injury report on Monday alongside guard Kerr Kriisa.
So far this season, Butler, a transfer from San Diego State, has seen action in 17 games and averaged 13.2 PPG, 4.8 APG and 2.9 RPG.
While Kentucky may be a bit understaffed on Tuesday night, it's possible that the Rebels will be as well. Guard Matthew Murrell was once again listed as "questionable" on the injury report released by the SEC on Monday, a designation he has carried into the last few games for Ole Miss, although he has suited up in each of those contests.
Murrell has clearly not been 100 percent over this stretch, but he did drop 17 points in Ole Miss' 92-82 loss to No. 1 Auburn on Saturday. His availability would be key for the Rebels as they hope to beat Kentucky for the first time since 2021 and just the 15th time in program history.
Tip-off between Ole Miss and Kentucky on Tuesday is set for 6 p.m. CT on ESPN.