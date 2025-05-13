Kentucky Wildcats Head Coach 'Devastated' at Travis Perry Transferring to Ole Miss
Chris Beard and the Ole Miss Rebels continue retooling the roster in Oxford this offseason with the progam placing an emphasis on the NCAA Transfer Portal.
With near double-digit additions to this point, the Rebels have signed an impressive haul headlined by multiple Power Four newcomers.
Ole Miss recently added Kentucky guard Travis Perry to the 2025-26 roster after making the move to transfer and depart Lexington.
Perry, a coveted prospect in the NCAA Transfer Portal, received interest from a myriad of schools before shutting down his process and committing to the Rebels.
The talented 6-foot-2 bucket-getter appeared in 31 games with four starts as a true freshman for the Wildcats during the 2024-25 season.
Perry capped off the year after averaging 2.7 points while shooting 31.3% from the floor and 32.1% from 3-point range.
The former Top-100 prospect in America broke the Kentucky high school scoring record during his time on the prep scene with multiple powerhouse programs pursuing his services.
Now, Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope has detailed his thoughts following Perry's departure from Lexington to Oxford.
“I was devastated when Travis left, mostly because I think he is such a special young man,” Pope said, per KSR’s Mario Maitland.
“It was devastating to me, personally, because I enjoyed coaching him so much, and I think he has a brilliant upside. I think he was on his way to becoming a legend here at Kentucky.”
Perry rewrote the record books during his time on the prep scene. A Kentucky native, he dreamed of suiting up for the Wildcats.
Now, after one season, the record-setting bucket-getter has made the move to Ole Miss with Beard and Co. looking to get Perry back to his electrifying scoring ways.
