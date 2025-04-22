Key Transfer Target Eyeing Ole Miss Basketball Amidst NIL Demands
Despite the window for the transfer portal closing in just under 24 hours, Ole Miss basketball is still hard at work on the recruiting trail.
While multiple prospects have been the focus for Chris Beard and Co. this offseason, an unlikely new player has entered the mix.
Memphis superstar PJ Haggerty has been reported as to having interest in the program, and has also reportedly potentially lowered his initial $4 million NIL asking price considerably, as many programs felt the number was too high.
Haggerty is a rising junior from Crosby (Tex.), and originally started his career at TCU, before transferring to Tulsa in 2023, and then finally to Memphis this past offseason.
Haggerty appeared in all 35 games for the Tigers, and averaged 21.7 points per game, 5.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game.
Along with his impressive stats, Haggerty led the Tigers to a 29-6 record, a regular season American Athletic Conference Championship, the AAC Tournament Championship, and an NCAA Tournament appearance.
Haggerty was the heart and soul for the Tigers this past season, and it shows in their accomplishments.
Haggerty is an offensive machine, able to not only run the floor, but also play as a traditonal shooting guard.
His versatility, combined with his offensive skillset makes him one of the top players available in the transfer portal.
However, his $4 million asking price has driven teams away, with many programs feeling that number is too high.
If Haggerty was to lower his demands, he would undoubtedly become one of, if not the most, sought after players in the portal.
On3 currently has Haggerty as a 5-star transfer, and the No. 3 overall player in the transfer portal.
They also have Haggerty's NIL value at $1.7 million, and while it's unlikely he will be asking for that number specifically, a number in the range would absolutely open the door for teams to begin recruiting him.
It will be a battle to land Haggerty's services, but whichever program is able to land him will be getting a superstar, and one who is ready to play from Day 1.
