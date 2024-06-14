LOOK: Sneak Peak of Ole Miss Basketball Transfers in New Threads
The Ole Miss Rebels men's basketball program is hoping to make a run in the second year of Chris Beard's leadership, and the transfer portal has been a large part of that plan this offseason.
The Rebels have received a flurry of transfers since the conclusion of the 2023-24 season, and they are beginning to roll out some photos of these new pieces in an Ole Miss uniform. So far on social media, Ole Miss has welcomed Malik Dia, Mikeal Brown-Jones and Sean Pedulla with posts featuring three photos of the players in their new Rebel threads.
You can view the posts below.
Dia committed to the Rebels on April 15, previously suiting up for Belmont and Vanderbilt in his college career. He measures in at 6-foot-9 and averaged 16.9 points per game a season ago with the Bruins. He is expected to be a contributor as a power forward this winter.
Brown-Jones' commitment came a couple of days before Dia's on April 13, and his last stop was with UNC Greensboro before entering the portal. He averaged 18.9 points and 7.5 rebounds per game last season for the Spartans and earned first-team All-Southern Conference honors as a result.
Finally, Pedulla joined the Rebels from Virginia Tech, and the guard has made his presence felt from beyond the arc in his college career. Last season, Pedulla averaged 16.4 PPG, 4.3 RPG and 4.6 assists while shooting 42.4 percent from the floor. His career three-point percentage is 35.5.
These are just some of the newcomers that Chris Beard and staff managed to secure, and they will join some key returners for the Rebels like Matthew Murrell, Jaemyn Brakefield and Jaylen Murray on the hardwood this season.