Ole Miss AD Keith Carter Issues Statement Following $500,000 Fine From Court Storming
Ole Miss athletic director Keith Carter is laying down the hammer following Wednesday's upset win over No. 4 Tennessee in men's basketball.
Carter issued a statement on Friday ahead of the regular-season finale road trip against Florida, telling Rebels that while excitement is promising, the court-storming incident cost the program $500,000.
"Wednesday's special moment was marred by the unacceptable behavior of a select few in our fanbase that chose to impatiently rush the court before the Tennessee team and game officials had exited and before the crowd was welcomed to come down. These selfish actions have consequences, as they will cost our coaches and student-athletes valuable resources," Carter said in the statement.
"We are being levied a $500,000 fine to bring our department's total to $850,000 for the season. Additionally, SEC regulations dictate that this money be distributed to the opposing institution. With potential future fines continuing at a similar level, it is imperative that we take immediate action to end this behavior."
Carter continued, stating that based on video evidence, those who partook in rushing the court could be subject to having their ticket privileges removed for future events.
"Entering the playing surface without permission is strictly prohibited and will not be tolerated. Penalties will be increased moving forward, including holding perpetrators on the court or field and revoking their game privileges on site," Carter said. "We are also exploring other avenues to hold those that break the rules accountable. Simply put, this must stop."
The Rebels won't return to the SJB Pavilion in 2025, but the notion was made for future events in sports, including the upcoming football season at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
"We ask that our fans help us avoid future fines by adhering to rules and policing each other," Carter said. "We remain focused on creating a bucket-list gameday experience, but losing resources as a result of fines can no longer be a part of that."
The Rebels will kickstart the SEC Tournament next week in Nashville for a chance to win the conference title in Year 2 under Chris Beard. Tip-off against the No. 5 Gators on Saturday is scheduled for 5 p.m. CT.