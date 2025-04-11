Ole Miss Basketball a Finalist for Conference USA Player of the Year, Prized Transfer
Chris Beard and the Ole Miss Rebels remain active in the NCAA Transfer Portal market with a myriad of available players on the program's radar.
Beard and Co. have been linked to several transfers across the last two weeks with Ole Miss now labeled as a finalist for one of the top guards.
Jacksonville State's Jaron Pierre Jr. has received interest from over double-digit programs with the Kentucky Wildcats and others pursuing his services.
Now, the coveted guard who's coming off of a 2024-25 season with averages of 21.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game, has narrowed his list.
The 6-foot-5 free agent will choose between the Ole Miss Rebels, Arkansas Razorbacks, SMU Mustangs and Auburn Tigers.
The Conference USA Player of the Year will make a decision by Monday as he also continues testing the 2025 NBA Draft waters.
Pierre remains one of the most sought-after guards available in the Transfer Portal with Beard and Co. set to battle it out for his services.
Pair of Targets on the Rebels' Radar:
Lamar Wilkerson: Sam Houston State [Guard]
The Ole Miss program has been linked to one of the top guards available in Sam Houston State's Lamar Wilkerson, according to On3 Sports.
The talented bucket-getter averaged 20.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game during the 2024-25 season.
Wilkerson was the top three-point shooter in Conference USA after shooting 44.5 percent from deep a season ago for his squad.
He's a volume scorer with the ability to get buckets in a hurry after knocking down 3.4 made threes per game, which ranked sixth nationally, on 7.7 attempts.
Ole Miss, Kentucky, Auburn and Indiana are set to receive visits from the No. 8 ranked shooting guard available, On3 Sports reported on Wednesday night.
From there, Wilkerson will begin locking in on making a commitment decision after trimming his initial list which included the likes of Duke, Alabama and Kansas, among several others.
Beard and Co. remain in pursuit of the 6-foot-5 guard with the program in need of instant offense heading into next season after losing significant production from the 2024-25 season.
Augusto Cassia: Butler [Forward]
The rising junior from Salvador, Brazil is listed at 6-foot-8, 220 pounds. He appeared in 25 games for the Bulldogs over the past two seasons, averaging 5.1 points per game, and 3.1 rebounds per game, while shooting 66.7 percent from the floor and 43.9 percent from three-point range this past season.
Cassia helped the Bulldogs to a 15-19 overall record, and a College Basketball Crown appearance this past season.
He is a true forward. At 6-foot-8, Cassia is the perfect size, and weighing in at 220 pounds, his build is ideal for his style of play. Cassia can shoot the ball well, but prefers to drive to the basket, powering his way the basket.
Cassia isn't the quickest player, but his strength and discipline in the paint make him an efficient scorer in the paint. He can also bring the ball into the post and settle for jump shots while utilizing a great step-back shot as well.
Shooting from three-point range is also a key element to Cassia's game. He shot 42.9 percent from three-point range this past season, adding another layer of versatility to his game.
