Ole Miss Basketball Coach Chris Beard Weighs In On New NCAA Ruling
Times are changing in college athletics, and the Ole Miss Rebels are working to remain at the forefront of the conversation.
Last week, the NCAA approved a ruling that will allow two college basketball exhibition games against any four-year institution. Rebels head coach Chris Beard gave his thoughts on the new ruling in his press conference on Tuesday afternoon.
"That was a big one. We absolutely pay attention to that," Beard said. "This year, we had an opportunity to play Illinois here, and that was great for so many reasons. A lot of our fans were able to stay the night in Oxford after that football game and go to the game. I think it's great for our students to get the excitement of college basketball going."
Fan engagement is one thing, but financial stability of programs is another. Exhibition games may not count in the win-loss records of a team, but they can provide a lot of benefit, especially when support from the fan base turns into monetary value.
"It could be good from a revenue standpoint now, with the world of The Grove Collective," Beard said. "Those games bring a lot of opportunity. Is there a way to make some funds? Is there a way to promote or market our team?"
There's also the added benefit of getting a look at your team against live competition. This year's exhibition against Illinois provided that for Ole Miss, and having two different opponents that don't count in the record books should prove to be beneficial as basketball seasons get underway in the future.
"From a basketball standpoint, obviously a chance to play against Illinois made our team better," Beard said, "and so with the new ruling, we get two cracks at this. I think some coaches still might lean towards the closed-door scrimmage just for the ability to play more than 40 minutes and really get to really know your team in a setting.
"We haven't made that final decision yet, but I think what I would say is we are definitely going to try and play against two of the top teams we can play."
The Rebels continue the gauntlet of the SEC with the Texas A&M Aggies coming to town on Wednesday night. Tip-off is set for 8 p.m. CT and will be broadcast on ESPN2 as the Rebs look to bounce back after a tough overtime loss against Mississippi State in Starkville.