Ole Miss Basketball Lands Commitment From Talented SEC Transfer Forward
Chris Beard and the Ole Miss Rebels have secured a commitment from LSU Tigers forward Corey Chest, he revealed via social media on Sunday.
Chest, one of the top prospects in Louisiana coming out of high school, made 26 appearances for the Tigers during the 2024-25 season with 19 starts.
The 6-foot-8, 220-pound redshirt-freshman averaged 6.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 60.7 percent from the field during his second season in Baton Rouge.
“It’s energy, it’s effort,” LSU head coach Matt McMahon said about Chest’s talents. “Nothing I can coach. He just has a natural feel for how to go chase rebounds and pursue the ball, and he continues to do it at a high level. One of the better instinctual rebounders I’ve been around in my time.”
After three seasons of high school ball in Louisiana, Chest went up to Missouri for his senior campaign to play for Link Academy, one of the top prep schools in the country.
Now, after traveling across America from Louisiana to Missouri and back to the Bayou State, Chest has made the decision to take his talent to Oxford.
On Sunday, he revealed a commitment decision after garnering significant SEC interest while also visiting the Alabama Crimson Tide and Texas A&M Aggies during his portal process.
Chest arrived in Oxford last Tuesday, according to his social media, to begin his visit with the Rebels. He checked out campus, met with the coaching staff and worked through a photoshoot sporting the Ole Miss colors.
Just days later, the talented Southeastern Conference transfer has revealed his commitment to Beard and the Rebels.
It's Ole Miss' first commitment of the offseason with Beard's program securing a talented rebounder with experience in the conference.
All eyes remain on the Rebels as they navigate a critical stretch with multiple transfers on their radar.
