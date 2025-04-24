Ole Miss Basketball Linked to Sought-After Kentucky Wildcats Transfer
Chris Beard and the Ole Miss Rebels remain on the hunt for the top talent in the NCAA Transfer Portal with the program retooling the roster this offseason.
With three additions to this point, Beard and Co. continue looking to fill multiple roster spots with elite talent on the program's radar.
This week, Ole Miss has been tied to a new name in the portal: Kentucky guard Travis Perry.
The talented 6-foot-2 bucket-getter appeared in 31 games with four starts as a true freshman for the Wildcats during the 2024-25 season.
Perry capped off the year after averaging 2.7 points while shooting 31.3% from the floor and 32.1% from 3-point range.
The former Top-100 prospect in America broke the Kentucky high school scoring record during his time on the prep scene with multiple powerhouse programs pursuing his services.
Beard and the Ole Miss Rebels were contenders throughout his initial recruiting process and will once again express interest, according to multiple reports.
Now, the program remains linked to the talented Kentucky native with the staff looking to make a move for Perry. He will have three seasons of eligibility at his next destination.
A New Ole Miss Portal Target:
Elijah Fisher: Pacific [Guard]
The Rebels have reeled in a trio of newcomers to this point, but the program remains on the prowl for the top talent available.
Now, according to multiple reports, Ole Miss has been linked to a talented Canadian forward with multiple years of eligibility remaining.
Beard and Co. are in touch with Pacific University forward, Elijah Fisher, a former blue-chip prospect coming out of high school.
The 6-foot-6 bucket-getter is coming off of a 2024-25 season after logging averages of 15.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists. He has had stints with Texas Tech and DePaul prior to his time with Pacific.
Now, Ole Miss is in his ear as they look to battle it out for his services.
This past season's Ole Miss team left their mark in more than just winning and success, setting numerous statistical records here at Ole Miss:
• Broke the record for most three-point field goals made in a single season with 300.
• Best assist-to-turnover ratio in a single season at 1.57.
• Lowest turnovers per game average in a single season at 9.0.
• Second-most steals in a single season with 315.
• Tied for second-most free throws made in a single season with 561.
• Tied for third-most points scored in a single season with 2,779.
• Tied for third-most wins in a single season with 24.
• Third-most assists in a single season with 509.
• Fourth-most field goals made in a single season with 959.
• Tied for eighth-most SEC wins in a single season with 10.
