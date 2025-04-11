Ole Miss Basketball Portal Target Reveals Commitment Decision, Transfer Destination
Chris Beard and the Ole Miss Rebels remain on the prowl for talent via the NCAA Transfer Portal with the program remaining in contact with multiple available players.
The Rebels are fresh off of a Sweet 16 appearance in the NCAA Tournament with Beard now looking to retool the roster in Oxford once again.
A player that has been on the radar of Beard is North Dakota State's Jacari White.
White, one of the most sought-after players in the transfer portal, quickly became a top target for the Rebels. Other finalists for White include Houston, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Texas, and West Virginia.
The senior guard from Orlando (Fla.) is listed at 6-foot-3, 180 pounds. White was an unranked prospect coming out of Olympia High School, and played at State College of Florida from 2021-2022, before joining the Bison during the 2022 offseason, and has been in Fargo ever since.
White has seen consistent minutes for the Bison, earning a starting spot this past season, where he averaged 17.1 points per game, while shooting 39.6% from the floor and 35.9% from three-point rang.
He helped lead the Bison to a 20-11 record and Summit League Conference Tournament Quarterfinals appearance.
White is the definition of a combo-guard. He can shoot the ball efficiently, as well as score inside both the paint and the permitter with ease.
Now, the coveted transfer is Virginia bound after signing with the Cavaliers out of the Transfer Portal over the likes of Ole Miss, Texas and Virginia Tech down the stretch.
For the Rebels, the program has reeled in a commitment via the portal in LSU forward Corey Chest.
Meet the Signee: Corey Chest
Following a visit to Oxford last week, Chest revealed a commitment to Beard and the Rebels.
Chest, one of the top prospects in Louisiana coming out of high school, made 26 appearances for the Tigers during the 2024-25 season with 19 starts.
The 6-foot-8, 220-pound redshirt-freshman averaged 6.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 60.7 percent from the field during his second season in Baton Rouge.
“It’s energy, it’s effort,” LSU head coach Matt McMahon said about Chest’s talents. “Nothing I can coach. He just has a natural feel for how to go chase rebounds and pursue the ball, and he continues to do it at a high level. One of the better instinctual rebounders I’ve been around in my time.”
After three seasons of high school ball in Louisiana, Chest went up to Missouri for his senior campaign to play for Link Academy, one of the top prep schools in the country.
Now, all eyes remain on the Rebels to reconstruct the roster in Oxford with multiple portal targets on Beard's radar.
