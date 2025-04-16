Ole Miss Basketball Portal Target Reveals Transfer Destination to ACC Program
Chris Beard and the Ole Miss Rebels remain active in the NCAA Transfer Portal market this offseason with the program working through a critical stretch in Oxford.
With the program losing near double-digit upperclassmen, it's a pivotal offseason for Beard and Co. in order to rebuild the roster.
The Rebels have been in touch with a myriad of available targets with one player on the program's radar revealing a decision this week.
Jacksonville State's Jaron Pierre Jr. has received interest from over double-digit programs with the Kentucky Wildcats and others pursuing his services.
The coveted guard, who's coming off of a 2024-25 season with averages of 21.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game, narrowed his list last week with the Rebels making the cut.
The 6-foot-5 free agent chose between the Ole Miss Rebels, Arkansas Razorbacks, SMU Mustangs and Auburn Tigers.
The Conference USA Player of the Year, despite making a transfer decision, will also test the NBA Draft waters.
Pierre remained one of the most sought-after guards available in the Transfer Portal with Beard and Co. battling until the buzzer.
Now, the SMU Mustangs have won out for his services after revealing a commitment to the program in the Lone Star State this week.
Beard and the Rebels are fresh off of adding a pair of commitments via the NCAA Transfer Portal on Tuesday with the program beginning to round out the roster.
The Tuesday Additions:
AJ Storr: Kansas [Guard]
The Ole Miss Rebels have landed a commitment from Kansas transfer AJ Storr, he revealed via social media on Tuesday afternoon.
The well-traveled prospect will head to his fourth program in as many seasons with the Rebels landing his services via the NCAA Transfer Portal.
Storr has played a trio of collegiate seasons where he's suited up for three programs: St. John’s, Wisconsin, and Kansas.
The 6-foot-7 guard has played in 103 total games across his career with 57 starts for the Red Storm, Badgers, and Jayhawks.
Storr is a bucket-getter. He's averaging 10.7 points (42.3% FG, 33.7% 3PT) and 2.6 rebounds per game during his time in college despite bouncing around.
During his second season of college ball he posted career-best with the Badgers as a sophomore. He tallied 16.8 points a night on 43.4% FG and 32% 3PT while grabbing 3.9 rebounds and earned All-Big Ten honors along the way.
Koren Johnson: Louisville [Guard]
The Ole Miss Rebels landed a commitment from Louisville guard Koren Johnson on Tuesday, he revealed via social media.
The 6-foot-2 junior began his playing career with the Washington Huskies where he won the 2023-25 PAC-12 Sixth Man of the Year Award following a standout season.
Johnsn averaged 11.1 PTS, 2.7 AST, and 2.2 REB in 24.2 minutes per game at Washington during his breakout season prior to departing the program.
After two years with the Huskies, Johnson made the move to Louisville for the 2024-25 season, but suited up in only two games after suffering an injury.
Now, he'll head to Oxford for the 2025-26 season after receiving a medical redshirt last season.
Johnson was a four-star, Top-150 prospect in America out of high school in the 2022 Recruiting Cycle prior to signing with the Washington Huskies.
