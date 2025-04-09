Ole Miss Basketball Portal Target Reveals Transfer Destination to Impressive Program
Chris Beard and the Ole Miss Rebels are fresh off of a Sweet 16 appearance in the NCAA Tournament with the program quickly trending in the right direction in Oxford.
In just Beard's second season at the helm of the program, the Rebels turned the corner in the blink of an eye and exceeded expectations.
"Just super appreciative of our players raising the expectations for themselves and our program. Now our fans feel it, our students feel it, our town feels it," Beard said following the NCAA Tournament.
"Ole Miss basketball isn't going anywhere, and we'll never forget these seniors that took us on a special ride this year."
Now, with the Transfer Portal officially open for business, the Rebels will be tasked with adding players with the chance to reconstruct the roster in Oxford.
One available transfer that Ole Miss was reportedly heavily involved with was Creighton Bluejays guard Pop Isaacs.
Isaacs averaged 16.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists before his 2024-25 season came to a close after eight games. The electrifying guard suffered a season-ending hip injury in December.
After a two-year stint with the Texas Tech Red Raiders, Isaacs entered the portal last offseason before signing with Creighton.
Then, he elected to re-enter the portal in search of his third school. Isaacs is expected have two seasons of eligibility remaining as he qualifies for a medical redshirt from the 2024-25 season.
On3 Sports had logged a prediction in favor of the Ole Miss Rebels winning out for his services over multiple powerhouse programs last week, but the tide quickly turned in favor of another school.
Isaacs revealed a commitment decision to Kelvin Sampson and the Houston Cougars on Tuesday despite visiting the Ole Miss Rebels last week.
He will join the National Championship contenders that are quickly reloading in the Lone Star State ahead of the 2025-26 season.
Beard and the Rebels will be losing multiple key contributors this offseason with the program ramping up their recruiting efforts forr multiple available transferrs on their radar moving forward.
