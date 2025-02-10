Ole Miss Basketball's Dre Davis Breaks Down Thrilling Win Over LSU
Ole Miss basketball won a wild one over rival LSU 72-70 in Baton Rouge on Saturday.
The Rebels ended Saturday's game on a 13-0 run, with guard Dre Davis scoring the dagger with 0.1 seconds left. Despite the deficit in the final minutes, the team remained poised and sharp as ever.
"I feel like we've been in positions like this a lot throughout the year," said Rebels guard Dre Davis in an interview postgame. "It shows character, being able to learn from those past games and experiences, and be able to take those experiences to get the win tonight.
"Obviously, we want to play better and not be in that position. But at the end of the day, getting the win is the most important thing, and we pulled it out"
As has been the case for the Rebels all season, the mantra "it's not how you start, but how you finish" rang true in Baton Rouge once again on Saturday. On a team full of veterans, that experience and poise shone through.
Unselfish play is what won the game for the Rebels. Even with Dre Davis scoring a season-high 22 points on Saturday, not much thought went behind it.
"I'm just trying to do everything I can to get my team a win," Davis said. "That's pretty much all it is."
It's typical for a team with so much experience to have a clash of egos, but the opposite appears to be true with Ole Miss. There isn't a consistent top scorer offensively, with Matthew Murrell, Dre Davis, Sean Pedulla, and Malik Dia all taking over the role as leading scorer. The unselfishness of this Rebels team is impressive to say the least, and the ability for seemingly anyone on the roster to take command of a game on any given night is unique.
Dre Davis was a major transfer portal addition for head coach Chris Beard and his staff, and proved why on Saturday night. Fundamental, unselfish basketball from the fifth-year senior led the Rebels to victory.
Ole Miss is back in action on Wednesday as the team travels to Columbia to take on South Carolina. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. CT and will be televised on SEC Network.