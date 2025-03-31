Ole Miss Basketball Set to Host Talented Transfer Forward for Visit to Oxford
Chris Beard and the Ole Miss Rebels are already back out on the recruiting trail despite their season wrapping up on Friday in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.
The Rebels are hard at work assembling their next transfer portal class with a priority target set to make his way to Oxford for a visit, according to On3 Sports.
Utah Valley forward Carter Welling is set for a campus visit on Monday.
The rising junior from Draper, Utah is listed at 6-foot-10, 225 pounds. Welling started off his career at UC Irvine prior to transferring to Utah Valley this past offseason.
Welling appeared in 32 of the Wolverines' games this past season, averaging 13.1 points per game, and 6.3 rebounds per game, while shooting 47.8 percent from the floor.
Welling helped the Wolverines to a 25-9 record, and a regular-season WAC championship.
Utah Valley would fall to Grand Canyon in the WAC Tournament Championship Game 89-82, losing out on the conference's automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.
The Wolverines would make the NIT however, being selected to play in the San Francisco Region. From there, they would fall to top-seeded San Francisco in the first round 79-70.
Welling primarily plays in the paint, but can also bring the ball up and run the offense. He is a relentless rebounder, leading Utah Valley in rebounds per game this past season.
The talented forward boasts impressive strength and quickness, often powering through defenders while driving to the basket, or just flat out-maneuvering defenders.
Welling can shoot the ball well, shooting 35.3 percent from behind the arc on the season. He shot a career-high 75 percent from three-point range in the Wolverines loss to San Francisco, further showcasing his versatility.
His play style is similar to that of Rebel great Malik Dia, with Welling showcasing a higher degree of athleticism.
Welling, without a doubt, is a priority target for Chris Beard and Co. as they continue reconstructing the roster during a critical offseason in Oxford.
