Ole Miss Basketball Transfer Target, Alabama Forward Reveals Commitment Decision
Chris Beard and the Ole Miss Rebels continue navigating a critical stretch in Oxford this offseason with the program retooling the roster.
After reeling in commitment No. 4 via the NCAA Transfer Portal on Monday in Butler forward Augusto Cassia, the Rebels remain linked to multiple available players.
A name Ole Miss was in contact with was Alabama Crimson Tide forward, Derrion Reid.
The former McDonald's All-American averaged 6.0 points, 2.8 rebounds and 0.7 assists for Alabama during the 2024-25 season as a true freshman.
He appeared in 24 games for the Crimson Tide with three starts for Nate Oats' Elite Eight squad.
Reid battled a hamstring injury midway through the season with limited action down the stretch of the regular season prior to returning for postseason play.
“Derrion’s one of our best positional size, athletic defenders. And he’s done very good jobs on different guys when he’s been healthy,” Oats said. “It would be great to have him. … It’s hard not getting the reps, and he’s missed maybe 35, 36 percent of our practice reps this year.
“I think he’s going to be a pro. He came in as a McDonald’s All-American, he’s got all the intangibles as far as tough, great attitude, high IQ, he’s athletic.
"A lot of the stuff the pros are looking for. We really don’t want to hurt his long-term career by rushing something to win a game or two. We’re trying to do what’s right by him.”
Now, after one season in Tuscaloosa, the former McDonald's All-American will head to Norman after pledging to the Oklahoma Sooners on Monday.
Ole Miss remains in the NCAA Transfer Portal market with the program linked to USC Trojans guard Desmond Claude, Kentucky's Travis Perry and Pacific's Elijah Fisher, among several others.
More Ole Miss News:
The 2025 NFL Draft Recap: Ole Miss Sees Multiple Rebels Selected
Ole Miss Lands Commitment From Sought-After Transfer Safety
Super Bowl Champion, Ole Miss Star Wide Receiver AJ Brown Earns Prestigious Honor
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.