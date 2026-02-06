Ole Miss Basketball vs. Texas Longhorns Start Time and TV Channel in SEC Showdown

AUSTIN, Texas – For the first time since the 1978-79 season, the Ole Miss men's basketball team will play a fourth consecutive game on the road as they face Texas on Saturday, February 7 at 1 p.m. in the Moody Center and on ESPN2.

TEAM FACTS

Ole Miss Rebels (Record: 11-11, 3-6 SEC)

Head Coach: Chris Beard • 3rd Season at Ole Miss (55-35) • 292-133 career record (14th Season)

Texas Longhorns (Record: 14-9, 5-5 SEC)

Head Coach: Sean Miller • 1st Season at Texas (14-9) • 451-205 career record (21st Season)

ON THE AIR

Television: ESPN2

Play-by-Play: Tom Hart

Analyst: Dane Bradshaw

OLE MISS RADIO

Radio: Ole Miss Radio Network

Play-by-Play: Gary Darby

Analyst: Murphy Holloway

SERIES HISTORY VS. TEXAS

This will be the 17th matchup between the two teams, first meeting back in 1955. The Longhorns lead the all-time series 9-7, and are up 5-2 on Ole Miss when they play in Austin. In their lone game as SEC members last season, Ole Miss came out on top 72-69 in the SJB Pavilion.

LAST MEETING: January 29, 2025 (W, 72-69, Oxford, Miss.)

• Trailing by four at the midway break, Ole Miss rallied in the second half to win by three.

• Sean Pedulla (Ole Miss): 19 points, four rebounds, five assists, one steal.

• Tre Johnson (Texas): 22 points, two rebounds, three assists, one steal.

SCOUTING THE LONGHORNS

Texas owns a season record of 14-9, having gone 5-5 during SEC play with their conference wins coming at No. 12 Alabama, No. 8 Vanderbilt, No. 21 Georgia, Oklahoma, and South Carolina. They sit in 10th place in the SEC standings entering Saturday, and rank 38th in the NET Rankings and 33rd in KenPom.

The Longhorns are led by Dailyn Swain in both points and rebounds per game, averaging 17.3 in the scoring column and 7.3 on the boards. Joining his head coach in the move from Xavier to Texas, Swain has been filling the box score all season, shooting 57.7 percent from the floor, sinking 20 threes, and ranking among the best in the SEC with 42 steals. Center Matas Vokietaitis ranks second on the team with an average of 14.9 points per game, ranking among the nation's best in getting to the free throw line having made 124 shots on 179 attempts from the charity stripe.

Notable NCAA Team Statistical Rankings:

- Free throw attempts per game, 27.0, 5th

- Free throws made per game, 20.0, 6th

- Rebound margin, +9.2, 13th

- Field goal percentage, 49.2, 26th

- Fastbreak points per game, 15.3, 29th

- Points per game, 85.5, 28th

Named the head coach at Texas in March of 2025, Sean Miller is in his first season with the Longhorns, following a successful three years during a second stint at Xavier. For 12 seasons from 2009-2021, Miller was the head coach at Arizona where he led the Wildcats to seven NCAA Tournaments, including three runs to the Elite Eight. He got his first NCAA head coaching job at Xavier in 2004, coaching for five seasons while making the NCAA Tournament in each of his final four years.

"SAFETY FIRST, THEN TEAMWORK"

In 22 games played this season, Ole Miss has had 10 or less turnovers in 13 contests, including eight of their nine SEC games. Their season average of 9.9 turnovers per game is the 33rd-best mark in the nation and fourth in the conference, while their clip of 8.2 per game is the best in the SEC during conference play.

After finishing last year with an average of 9.0 turnovers per game and setting a new school record, their current average would rank second, just ahead of Chris Beard's first season in Oxford (10.8), giving him the three-best marks in school history.

