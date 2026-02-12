The Recap: Alabama Crimson Tide's Strong Second Half Surge Takes Down Ole Miss 93-74
OXFORD, Miss. – Holding the lead for much of the first half, the Ole Miss men's basketball team fell behind late behind a flurry of threes from Alabama, dropping a 93-74 contest in the SJB Pavilion Wednesday night.
What would end up being a physical first half started with a quick Ole Miss (11-13, 3-8 SEC) 5-0 run to begin the game. Alabama (17-7, 7-4 SEC) would respond with its own run, 6-0, to take its first lead of the game within the first three minutes of play.
For the next 12:43, it was a defensive battle with the home team holding onto a 22-20 lead.
Entering the final stretch of the first half, the offense opened up for both teams, as Ole Miss and Alabama scored a combined 19 points in the final 3:26 of action. The visitors would narrowly step out in front thanks to a made layup in the final minute, 32-30, before Zach Day blocked a final-second shot attempt to keep it a one score game at the break.
The Ole Miss defense would hold Alabama to their lowest first-half point total on the season, and their worst shooting percentage at 25.0%.
Eduardo Klafke got things started in the second frame with a midrange jumper to tie the game for the Rebels. However, the visitors quickly jumped out to a 51-38 lead with 13:38 to play, remaining in front until the final whistle.
Ole Miss will take on in-state rival Mississippi State on Saturday, February 14 at 5:30 p.m. in the SJB Pavilion, televised on ESPN2.
For the latest news and updates regarding Ole Miss Men's Basketball, follow the Rebels on X at @OleMissMBB, on Facebook at Ole Miss Men's Basketball and on Instagram at olemissmbb.
NOTABLES
- Ole Miss held the Tide to their lowest output in the first half this season with 32 points, keeping them to 25.0% shooting from the field, their lowest in a first half this year as well.
- AJ Storr tied his season-high with 27 points.
- Eduardo Klafke nearly recorded his first career double-double, scoring 12 points while grabbing nine rebounds.
