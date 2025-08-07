Ole Miss Men's Basketball Receives Full SEC Schedule Ahead of 2025-26 Season
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Southeastern Conference announced their lineup of games for the upcoming men's basketball season, unveiling the 18-game conference slate for the Ole Miss men's basketball program on Wednesday.
Game times, TV designations, and midweek game dates will be released at a later date.
The Rebels will hit the road to open SEC play, traveling to Oklahoma on Saturday, January 3 before returning home for a pair of games with Arkansas (Jan. 6/7) and Missouri (Jan. 10).
They'll then spend the following week on the road, traveling to Georgia for a midweek game on January 13 or 14 before going to Starkville for their rivalry game with Mississippi State on Saturday, January 17.
Ole Miss will welcome Auburn, a final-four team last year, to the SJB Pavilion on January 20 or 21, before a big game at Rupp Arena against Kentucky on Saturday, January 24.
The Rebels will then get a midweek break before hosting Vanderbilt in Oxford on Saturday, January 31.
Ole Miss will begin February with a midweek contest at Tennessee and remain on the road for a Saturday game at Texas on Saturday, February 7.
They spend the following week at home, hosting Alabama on February 10 or 11 and their second matchup with Mississippi State on Saturday, February 14.
The team heads back to the Lone Star State and goes to Texas A&M on February 17 or 18, returning to the SJB Pavilion and hosting last year's national champion Florida on Saturday, February 21.
They round out February by hosting LSU on February 24 or 25 and traveling to Auburn on Saturday, February 28.
They wrap up their regular season schedule with a midweek road game at Vanderbilt on March 3 or 4 and will host South Carolina on Saturday, March 7 in the finale.
Ole Miss 2025-26 SEC Schedule
Saturday, January 3, 2026 - Ole Miss at Oklahoma
January 6/7, 2026 - Arkansas at Ole Miss
Saturday, January 10, 2026 - Missouri at Ole Miss
January 13/14, 2026 - Ole Miss at Georgia
Saturday, January 17, 2026 - Ole Miss at Mississippi State
January 20/21, 2026 - Auburn at Ole Miss
Saturday, January 24, 2026 - Ole Miss at Kentucky
Saturday, January 31, 2026 - Vanderbilt at Ole Miss
February 3/4, 2026 - Ole Miss at Tennessee
Saturday, February 7, 2026 - Ole Miss at Texas
February 10/11, 2026 - Alabama at Ole Miss
Saturday, February 14, 2026 - Mississippi State at Ole Miss
February 17/18, 2026 - Ole Miss at Texas A&M
Saturday, February 21, 2026 - Florida at Ole Miss
February 24/25, 2026 - LSU at Ole Miss
Saturday, February 28, 2026 - Ole Miss at Auburn
March 3/4, 2026 - Ole Miss at Vanderbilt
Saturday, March 7, 2026 - South Carolina at Ole Miss
More Ole Miss News:
Ole Miss Football Fall Camp Notes: Which Quarterback Will Backup Austin Simmons?
The Preseason Coaches Poll Ranking: Ole Miss Football Comes in at No. 15
What It Means: Ole Miss Football Beats Out Michigan Wolverines for Coveted Linebacker
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.