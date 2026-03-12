Ole Miss Women's Basketball Star Cotie McMahon Named All-American Honorable Mention

NEW YORK – For her third award of the day, Ole Miss women's basketball's Cotie McMahon has been named an Honorable Mention All-American, USA TODAY announced on Wednesday.

This marks the fourth time McMahon has earned All-American honorable mention recognition in her career, but first by USA TODAY. The Dayton, Ohio, native is the first Rebel to earn the honor, since Madison Scott was named a 2025 WBCA Honorable Mention All-American last season.

A total of 15 players received votes from USA Today Sports staffers Heather Burns, Meghan Hall, Cydney Henderson and Mitchell Northam.

McMahon is no stranger to national acclaim, earning a spot on the Cheryl Miller Final Five list, the Wooden Award National Ballot and the Jersey Mike's Naismith Trophy Women's College Player of the Year Late-Season Team, among 21 total individual honors this season alone. The Dayton, Ohio, native was also recently named the SEC Newcomer of the Year and earned First Team All-SEC honors.

In her lone season at Ole Miss, McMahon has been a dominant force, averaging 19.9 points on 45.1% shooting, while adding 5.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 30.5 minutes per game. She elevated her play during the demanding SEC slate, posting averages of 21.0 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 33.4 minutes per contest.

With 675 total points so far this season, McMahon has recorded the fifth-most points by a Rebel in a single season. The senior has also scored 20 or more points in 19 games, tying Bianca Thomas (2009-10) for the second-most such performances in a single season in program history.

McMahon and Ole Miss will await its postseason fate on Selection Sunday, which is slated for March 15 at 7 p.m. CT.

Building a strong resume during the 2025-26 season, Ole Miss currently holds a 23-11 overall record, while also securing eight wins during SEC play.

The Rebels tallied three top-5 wins for the first time in program history and advanced to the SEC Tournament semifinals for the fourth time in the past five years.

