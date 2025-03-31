Ole Miss Women's Basketball Adds Coveted Wichita State Transfer Guard
The Ole Miss women's basketball program reeled in a commitment from coveted Wichita State transfer Jayla Murray on Monday, she revealed via social media.
Murray, who recently wrapped up her second season with the Wichita State Shockers, entered the NCAA Transfer Portal with significant interest from Power Four programs.
Now, after a short stint in the free agent market, Murray has shut things down and is heading to Oxford for the 2025-26 season.
The Wichita State guard is coming off of a season with averages of 12.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists on 49.1 percent shooting from the field.
Murray is the second commitment of the day for the Rebels after the program landed Virginia Cavaliers forward Latasha Lattimore.
The First Pledge: Latasha Lattimore
Lattimore, one of the top available forwards in the NCAA Transfer Portal, quickly shuts down her process and will join the Rebels for her final season of college ball.
The veteran front-court piece began her playing career with the Texas Longhorns during the 2021-22 season before transferring to the Miami Hurricanes after just one season.
After one season with Texas and two seasons in Miami, Lattimore then made the move to Virginia last season.
Now, she'll head to Oxford for her final season of eligibility after revealing a commitment decision on Monday.
Lattimore is coming off of a career year for the Cavaliers after posting averages of 14.3 points and 8.2 rebounds per game last season.
McPhee-McCuin's Take: Rebels Can Compete
"The next step for us is to be able to do the same in the portal, because freshmen ain't doing it, I'm just telling you. So we have to be able to have the support to be able to go and get what we need so that we can move forward," McPhee-McCuin said.
"But at minimum I think we should be a Sweet 16 team. Anybody that's looking at us that has interest, that is what they expect, from the conversations we've been having. But that's just not enough for me. I'm not one of those coaches that, I'm not going to sit here and say, Oh, you know, it's all about the kids, it's all about the kids.
"Yeah, but I have dreams, too, and I want to be a Final Four coach. And in order to do that -- and I want players that want to be a part of the Final Four, and this group did, all right? But this is -- I'm young in this, and we're just getting started.
