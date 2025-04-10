Ole Miss Women's Basketball Lands Commitment From Prized Ohio State Transfer
Yolett McPhee-McCuin and the Ole Miss Rebels have landed a commitment from prized Ohio State forward Cotie McMahon, according to On3 Sports.
The sought-after transfer selects Ole Miss over the likes of Kentucky and Tennessee with the trio of programs emerging as contenders for her services down the stretch.
McMahon is coming off of a dominant three-year stretch with the Ohio State Buckeyes after earning All-Big Ten honors in each of the last three seasons.
The 6-foot forward was named to the first team in 2024 and 2025 along with second team in 2023. McMahon was also named the conference's Freshman of the Year in 2023.
During the 2024-25 season, McMahon averaged 16.5 points and 4.7 rebounds per game on 44.4 percent shooting with the Buckeyes.
It's a monstrous addition for McPhee-McCuin and Co. with the program landing one of the top available players in the portal this cycle.
CBS Sports had initially listed the LSU Tigers as a front-runner to land McMahon's services prior to the program shifting focus elsewhere.
"Kim Mulkey and LSU are currently the front-runners to land McMahon. Recently, the Tigers have had a spoils for riches on their roster -- especially in the frontcourt. They've had major transfer portal wins at the forward spot with Angel Reese and Aneesah Morrow.
"However, with Reese's WNBA stardom and Morrow's impending exit, LSU will need to fill a void at that position. McMahon could do this for the Tigers. Her close to 16 points of production would pair well with the Tigers' stout backcourt."
Now, following a Sweet 16 appearance last month, the Ole Miss Rebels are reloading the roster in Oxford with their fifth Transfer Portal commitment of the cycle in the coveted forward.
McMahon joins UCF transfer Kaitlin Peterson, Murray State transfer Jayla Murray, Georgia Tech transfer Tianna Thompson and Virginia transfer Latasha Lattimore as the five newcomers that have pledged to the program as it stands.
McPhee-McCuin and Co. remain on the hunt for the top talent available to make their way to Oxford.
"The next step for us is to be able to do the same in the portal, because freshmen ain't doing it, I'm just telling you. So we have to be able to have the support to be able to go and get what we need so that we can move forward," McPhee-McCuin said.
"But at minimum I think we should be a Sweet 16 team. Anybody that's looking at us that has interest, that is what they expect, from the conversations we've been having.
"But that's just not enough for me. I'm not one of those coaches that, I'm not going to sit here and say, Oh, you know, it's all about the kids, it's all about the kids. Yeah, but I have dreams, too, and I want to be a Final Four coach."
