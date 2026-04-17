Ole Miss Women's Basketball Lands Commitment From Starting LSU Tigers Guard

LSU Tigers guard Jada Richard is Oxford bound after revealing a commitment to Yolett McPhee-McCuin and the Ole Miss Rebels on Friday afternoon via Instagram.

Richard is fresh off of a breakout 2025-26 season for Kim Mulkey and the LSU program after emerging as the program's strarting point guard.

Then, the Lafayette (La.) native hit the Transfer Portal last Thursday in a stunning move for the program in Baton Rouge where Ole Miss was reportedly linked to the former No. 1 prospect in Louisiana.

Richard, the former No. 1 prospect in the Bayou State, had a big-time 2025-26 campaign as the program's starting point guard for 34 of the program’s 35 games where she put together averages of 9.5 points and 3.3 assists a night.

Now, she will remain in the SEC with a commitment to the Ole Miss Rebels on Friday as Richard prepares for a new start with McPhee-McCuin and Co.

BREAKING: LSU transfer Jada Richard has committed to Ole Miss.



The 5-7 sophomore averaged 9.5 ppg and 3.3 apg this season.



TRACKER: https://t.co/wYv1Ze6704 pic.twitter.com/m7YQmhot7L — Talia Goodman (@TaliaGoodmanWBB) April 17, 2026

Ole Miss is off to a red-hot start in the NCAA Transfer Portal after inking over a handful of additions right out the gate this month - starting with Talaysia Cooper.

The Tennessee Volunteers transfer led the Lady Volunteers last season in points (16.0), assists (3.6) and steals (2.7) per game, while also averaging 4.7 rebounds to earn All-SEC Second Team honors for the second consecutive year.

"Talaysia is a key piece to this reload here at Ole Miss," said McPhee-McCuin. "I've known her since she was in 9th grade and I've always been a fan of her game.

"There's no doubt in my mind, Coop will thrive with a fresh start and reach her peak to compete at the highest level and prepare for her future as a pro."

After Cooper went public with a decision, additions from Maya Anderson, Knisha Godfrey and Emily Howard rolled in as the five quick signees for the Rebels out of the transfer portal.

Now, Richard is in the mix with the program's starting point guard now locked in with the Rebels inking the former LSU Tigers critical component from a season ago.

More Ole Miss News:

Ole Miss Women's Basketball Among Schools to Watch for Starting LSU Tigers Transfer

Ole Miss Football Battling Ohio State Buckeyes, LSU Tigers For Top Tennessee Prospect

Ole Miss Football Recruiting Buzz: Rebels Poised for Massive Run of Commitments

Join the Community:

Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.