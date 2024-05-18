Ole Miss Women's Basketball Lands Commitment From Transfer Guard Tameiya Sadler
The Ole Miss Rebels aren't only seeing transfer portal momentum in football. Women's basketball coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin is holding her own in that arena as well as she added Colorado transfer guard Tameiya Sadler on Friday night.
On3 was the first to report the news of Sadler's commitment, and she joins an Ole Miss roster that has already added some talent from the transfer market this offseason, like guard DeeDee Hagemann and forwards Christeen Iwuala and Starr Jacobs.
Sadler suited up for the Buffaloes for three seasons after transferring to Boulder from the Washington Huskies. In the 2023-24 season, she averaged 5.5 PPG and shot 42 percent from the field. In her freshman season at Washington, she also put up impressive numbers, averaging over 10 points per game for the Huskies.
She started 10 games for Colorado last season and has helped the Buffs reach the Sweet 16 the past two years, and both times, her team was eliminated by Iowa.
Ole Miss also has a history in the Sweet 16, having reached that mark in the 2022-23 season under McPhee-McCuin. Although the Rebels were eliminated in the second round of the NCAA Tournament last season, they return a core of solid talent to make another run this winter, including Kennedy Todd-Williams and Madison Scott, both of whom averaged double-digit point totals a year ago.