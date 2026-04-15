Ole Miss Women's Basketball Lands Dynamic Tennessee Transfer, Former Five-Star

OXFORD, Miss. – Ole Miss women's basketball head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin has signed another stellar in-conference transfer, inking Jaida Civil, a guard from Tennessee, on Wednesday.

"Jaida is a star in the making," said McPhee-McCuin. "I recruited her hard out of high school so I'm happy that we are able to reunite! She's a fierce competitor and has all the tools to be a future pro! The Oxford community will love her! We got better today!"

As a freshman last season, Civil was an impact player for the Lady Volunteers, averaging 6.4 points on a 41.5 field goal percentage, 4.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists, playing in all 30 games with ten starts. Against Oklahoma, the 6-foot guard had a career night, notching her first double-double with career-highs of 21 points and a team-leading 10 rebounds.

Prior to her time in Knoxville, Civil was rated a five-star by espnW 100, and was the No. 13 overall player and No. 1 small forward by 247Sports.

She earned many honors in high school, including being named a 2025 McDonald's All-American, the 2025 Florida Gatorade Player of the Year, and the 2025 MaxPreps Florida Girls High School Basketball Player of the Year. During her senior year, she helped Palm Bay Magnet to a Class 4A state title, averaging 18.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 3.3 steals during the season.

Joining Maya Anderson, Talaysia Cooper, Knisha Godfrey, Emily Howard and Rachael Okokoh as the sixth addition for the Rebels out of the transfer portal, along with returners Desrae Kyles, Lauren Jacobs and Sira Thienou, Ole Miss currently has nine student-athletes on its 2026-27 roster with more to come.

The Headliner: Talaysia Cooper

Cooper is ranked as the fourth best transfer in the portal this off season, according to ESPN. This is the second season in a row in which McPhee-McCuin has secured a top-5 impact player in the transfer portal, signing 2026 SEC Newcomer of the Year in Cotie McMahon.

The Turbeville, South Carolina, native led the Lady Volunteers last season in points (16.0), assists (3.6) and steals (2.7) per game, while also averaging 4.7 rebounds to earn All-SEC Second Team honors for the second consecutive year. In 2024-25, Cooper was named to the 2024-25 SEC All-Defensive Team, proving she will be a key asset to McPhee-McCuin's defensive philosophy.



More Ole Miss News:

Ole Miss Women's Basketball Among Schools to Watch for Starting LSU Tigers Transfer

Ole Miss Football Battling Ohio State Buckeyes, LSU Tigers For Top Tennessee Prospect

Ole Miss Football Recruiting Buzz: Rebels Poised for Massive Run of Commitments

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