Ole Miss Women's Basketball Officially Signs Coveted SEC Transfer to Portal Class
OXFORD, Miss. – Ole Miss women's basketball's 2025-26 roster continues to grow, as Debreasha Powe has signed on to be a Rebel, head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin announced on Wednesday.
"Debreasha represents all what's right about the state of Mississippi," said McPhee-McCuin. "She's a leader, a person of great faith, and has phenomenal support from her family and people in the state.
"She's one of Mississippi's own who is a winner on and off the court and will fit well with the standards and values of program and the Ole Miss way. I recruited Debreasha out of high school and I am overjoyed she gets to spend her last year with us here in Oxford as a part of our Ole Miss family."
Spending her first three years of collegiate basketball just down the road in Starkville, Powe has proven to be a vital offensive presence on the court for Mississippi State.
Starting in all but one of the 99 career games she has appeared in, Powe averages 8.51 points.
Many of her scoring comes from behind the arc, as she held the fourth best 3-point percentage in the SEC during the 2024-25 season (39.8%).
Powe has made 176 career threes in her career, which puts her in the Bulldog record books for fifth most made in program history.
In 2023-24, the two-way player was one of only three players in the SEC to knock down 65-plus 3-pointers on a 40.0% or better clip.
Prior to that, Powe was recognized on the 2023 SEC All-Freshman Team after her outstanding opening season.
Rated a four-star and the No. 84 recruit in the 2022 class by espnW HoopGurlz, Powe was labeled the top recruit in Mississippi by multiple outlets coming out of high school.
The Meridian, Mississippi, native led two different schools to State Championships, earning MVP honors her senior year after a double-double performance.
Earning numerous awards over her amateur career, Powe was most notably named the 2022 Mississippi Gatorade Player of the year and the 2021 Max Preps Mississippi Player of the Year.
She averaged a double-double in her best and final season of high school, notching 19.8 points, 10.5 rebounds and 4.0 steals per game.
Proving to be an immediate impact in the game, Powe will also serve as a leader off the court, spending two years on the SEC Women's Basketball Leadership Council.
She intends to pursue a career as a sports analyst after basketball, showcasing her broadcasting talents at the 2025 SEC Basketball Tipoff.
Powe is the sixth newcomer joining the Rebels next season, alongside transfers Latasha Lattimore from Virginia, Jayla Murray from Wichita State, Tianna Thompson from Georgia Tech, Cotie McMahon from Ohio State and incoming freshman Lauren Jacobs.
