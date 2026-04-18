Ole Miss Women's Basketball Officially Signs Dynamic LSU Tigers Transfer Point Guard

OXFORD, Miss. – Ole Miss women's basketball head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin has made another splash in the transfer portal, adding Jada Richard, a guard from LSU, on Friday.

"Jada is exactly what we were looking for in a point guard," said McPhee-McCuin. "She's a competitor, great defender, can shoot the ball extremely well, and is a true floor general. What I like most about her is her self-confidence and her ability to elevate others. She will be a tremendous fit here at Ole Miss."

Richard was recognized as one of the top 15 student-athletes available out of the portal, being one of LSU's steadiest players by averaging 9.5 points, 3.2 assists and shooting 40.8% from the 3-point line in 34 starts this season.

The 5-foot-7 sophomore guard also led the team in free throw percentage, converting on 70-of-79 (88.6%) attempts from the charity stripe.

The Opelousas, Louisiana, native scored in double-figures 19 times during the 2025-26 season, with two 20-point outings against Oklahoma and Florida. Richard made a major jump from her freshman year as a Tiger where she played in 33 games, averaging 2.8 points and scoring in double-figures twice.

Courtesy of Jada Richard via X.

Out of high school, Richard was a four-star and top-100 prospect by ESPNW, earning the 2024 Gatorade Louisiana Player of the Year and LSWA Miss Basketball. A four-time first team all-district selection, thee-time district MVP, three-time LSWA first team all-state and three-time LSWA all-state MVP, Richard led Louisiana Christian Academy to four state championships across three divisions.

Ole Miss has also inked Maya Anderson, Jaida Civil, Talaysia Cooper, Knisha Godfrey, Emily Howard and Rachael Okokoh as the seven addition for the Rebels out of the transfer portal, along with returners Desrae Kyles, Lauren Jacobs and Sira Thienou, Ole Miss currently has ten student-athletes on its 2026-27 roster.

Get ready for the next chapter of Ole Miss Women's Basketball by getting season tickets for the 2026-27 season now. Your Rebels have made the tournament five years straight and continue to trend upwards.

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