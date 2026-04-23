Ole Miss Women's Basketball's Transfer Class Reaches New Heights With Latest Move

The Ole Miss Rebels are cruising in the NCAA Transfer Portal this offseason with the program flaunting one of the top classes in America.

Yolett McPhee-McCuin and Co. have hit the ground running with nine signees to this point headlined by Tennessee Volunteers guard Talaysia Cooper - one of the top players in the market.

The 6-foot guard is coming off of a dominant 2025-26 campaign after leading the Volunteers in scoring with 16.0 points per game to go with 4.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists for Tennessee.

"Talaysia is a key piece to this reload here at Ole Miss," said McPhee-McCuin. "I've known her since she was in 9th grade and I've always been a fan of her game. There's no doubt in my mind, Coop will thrive with a fresh start and reach her peak to compete at the highest level and prepare for her future as a pro."

Now, Ole Miss has added to the elite Transfer Portal haul with another coveted scorer set to make her way to the Magnolia State.

The Latest Addition: Jade Tillman - Forward [UMBC]

Coach Yo Weighs In... "Jade has great size, skill, and toughness," said McPhee-McCuin. "Her former coaches have done a great job preparing her to play at our level and her physicality and two-way ability fits the mold of Ole Miss players who have had tremendous impact in the SEC and beyond. We are grateful to have her join us here in Oxford."

By The Numbers... "Averaging 15.8 points and 7.4 rebounds in her lone season with the Retrievers, Tillman was named the America East Newcomer of the Year and an All-America East First Team honoree. The 6-foot-1 forward scored in double figures in 28 games, including the final 25 of the season.

"She was named to the 2026 Air Force Reserve America East All-Tournament Team after her incredible performance in the conference tournament, including a 30 point-10 rebound game, becoming just the second player in 20 seasons at UMBC to achieve that feat."

More Ole Miss News:

Ole Miss Football, Florida Gators, Arkansas Razorbacks Among Contenders for Elite WR

Ole Miss Rebels, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Notre Dame Fighting Irish Battling for Top WR

Ole Miss Football Wide Receiver Reveals Definitive Statement on Remaining With Rebels

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