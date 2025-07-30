Ole Miss Women's Basketball Set to Face Kansas State Wildcats in Bill Snyder Classic
ST JOSEPH, Mo. – Ole Miss women's basketball has added another major test to its 2025-26 schedule, as the Rebels will compete in the third annual Bill Snyder Classic against Kansas State, the St. Joseph Sports Commission announced on Tuesday.
The neutral site matchup presented by Southern Bank is set for Dec. 7 at 2 p.m. CT at the Civic Arena in St. Joseph, Mo.
The Wildcats are a proven tournament contender, coming off a Sweet 16 berth last season. Kansas State ended the year ranked No. 13 in the AP poll, just four spots ahead of Ole Miss.
This will only be the second all-time meeting against Kansas State, with Ole Miss winning the first contest 62-57 on a neutral court in 1977.
Head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin guided Ole Miss to its second Sweet 16 appearance in the past three seasons, a feat the program hadn't accomplished since 1990 and 1992, capping off another strong year in Oxford with a No. 17 national ranking.
Returning standouts Sira Thienou, an SEC All-Freshman honoree, and experienced forward Christeen Iwuala will join forces with one of the nation's top-ranked transfer classes as the Rebels aim to build on four straight NCAA Tournament trips and push even further in March.
The title of the game further signifies and celebrates the legend of St. Joseph native and College Football Hall of Fame Coach Bill Snyder.
Snyder's college resume speaks for itself, but the connection to his hometown remains strong as well.
The Bill Snyder Pavilion was named in his honor on the Missouri Western campus in 2017, he was inducted into the St. Joseph Area Sports Hall of Fame in 2021 and for the fourth straight year, will present the Snyder Woman of Impact Award at the enshrinement ceremonies this August.
