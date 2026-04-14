Ole Miss Women's Basketball Star Cotie McMahon Selected in First Round of WNBA Draft

NEW YORK CITY – For the first time in program history, an Ole Miss women's basketball duo has been taken in the same WNBA Draft, as Cotie McMahon and Latasha Lattimore were both selected on Monday night.

The Washington Mystics selected McMahon with the 11th overall pick in the first round, while the Chicago Sky took Lattimore with the 21st overall pick in the second round.

The pair becomes the ninth and tenth Rebels drafted in school history, along as the fourth and fifth in the head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin era. McMahon is the fifth Ole Miss player to be drafted in the first round.

McMahon is no stranger to national acclaim, earning a spot on the Cheryl Miller Final Five list, the Wooden Award National Ballot and the WBCA Regional Finalist list, among 27 total individual honors this season alone. The Dayton, Ohio, native was also named this year's SEC Newcomer of the Year and earned First Team All-SEC honors.

In addition, McMahon has been recognized as a USA TODAY Honorable Mention All-American, a The Sporting News Second Team All-American, a USBWA Honorable Mention All-American, and an AP Honorable Mention All-American.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Women's Basketball.

In her lone season at Ole Miss, McMahon was a dominant force, averaging 19.5 points on 45.1% shooting, while adding 5.1 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 30.0 minutes per game. She elevated her play during the demanding SEC slate, posting averages of 21.0 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 33.4 minutes per contest.

With 703 total points on the season, McMahon recorded the fourth-most points by a Rebel in a single season. The senior has also scored 34 double-digit point games, surpassing legendary Rebel Peggie Gillom-Granderson for the most such performances in a single season in program history.

Throughout her one season as a Rebel, Lattimore was highly touted, being named to the Katrina McClain Power Forward of the Year Top 20 Watch List and the Naismith Women's College Defensive Player of the Year Watch List.

The Toronto, Ontario, Canada, native averaged 10.9 points on a team-high 48.2 shooting clip from the field, 6.2 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game. During conference play, Lattimore's game elevated as she averaged 11.4 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.3 blocks.

Lattimore's 74 total blocks on the season ranked third in the SEC and 11th in the nation, while also marking the second most in a single season in program history.

More Ole Miss News:

Ole Miss Women's Basketball Among Schools to Watch for Starting LSU Tigers Transfer

Ole Miss Football Battling Ohio State Buckeyes, LSU Tigers For Top Tennessee Prospect

Ole Miss Football Recruiting Buzz: Rebels Poised for Massive Run of Commitments

Join the Community:

Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.