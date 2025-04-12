Ole Miss Women's Basketball Star Officially Earns Invite to 2025 WNBA Draft
NEW YORK – Following a spectacular fifth year playing for Ole Miss women's basketball, Madison Scott has been invited to the WNBA Draft on Monday, April 14, airing on ESPN from the Brooklyn Academy of Music in New York City at 6:30 p.m. CT.
Scott is looking to become the eighth Rebel drafted in school history, along as the third in the head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin era.
Scott has had an outstanding career at Ole Miss, consistently elevating her game and becoming one of the most exciting players in the SEC.
This season, she scored in double figures in a team-leading 21 games, averaging 11.8 points and 3.7 assists per game, leading the Rebels in both categories.
Recently, she became just the fourth player in Ole Miss history to surpass 1,600 career points and 1,000 career rebounds.
Nationally recognized for her talent, Scott earned a spot on the 2025 All-SEC Second Team, marking her seventh career conference honor, and received WBCA All-America Honorable Mention.
Additionally, she was awarded the 2025 Gillom Trophy as the best women's basketball player in Mississippi.
Scott's longevity is notable, as she became the most experienced player in Ole Miss history with 155 games played, surpassing the legendary Peggie Gillom-Granderson for the most games played in an Ole Miss jersey.
Additionally, she's etched her name in the program's record books, ranking in the top 10 of eight different statistical categories.
Under Scott's leadership, Ole Miss secured at least 10 conference wins and 20 overall victories for the fourth consecutive season.
The Rebels also made their fifth straight SEC Tournament Quarterfinals appearance and earned a spot in the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 for the second time in three years.
