Ole Miss Women's Basketball Transfer Portal Update: Rebels Piecing Together Top Class
Yolett McPhee-McCuin and the Ole Miss Rebels continue dominating the NCAA Transfer Portal after reeling in commitment No. 5 on Thursday morning.
Following the news of Ohio State's Cotie McMahon pledging to the program, it's all coming together rather quickly for the Rebels.
After continuing to raise the bar in Oxford, McPhee-McCuin believes there's a new standard for the Rebels moving forward.
"I think we have put ourselves in the position to be a perennial Sweet 16 team. Now it's going to be up to the support that we get to be able to move beyond that. Talent matters. A lot of people don't give any -- every time I hear about our team, I hear about how tough we are," McPhee-McCuin said.
"I never hear about coaching. And I don't understand it, because I don't have All-Americans on my team, and every team we play, they have four or five All-Americans. So clearly, from a coaching perspective, something is being done right."
The next step for the Rebels is to attack the NCAA Transfer Portal and stack talent for the 2025-26 season.
McPhee-McCuin and Co. have done just that with one of the top Transfer Portal Classes to this point.
Meet the Newcomers: The Portal Haul
Cotie McMahon: Ohio State [Forward]
The sought-after transfer selects Ole Miss over the likes of Kentucky and Tennessee with the trio of programs emerging as contenders for her services down the stretch.
McMahon is coming off of a dominant three-year stretch with the Ohio State Buckeyes after earning All-Big Ten honors in each of the last three seasons.
The 6-foot forward was named to the first team in 2024 and 2025 along with second team in 2023. McMahon was also named the conference's Freshman of the Year in 2023.
During the 2024-25 season, McMahon averaged 16.5 points and 4.7 rebounds per game on 44.4 percent shooting with the Buckeyes.
It's a monstrous addition for McPhee-McCuin and Co. with the program landing one of the top available players in the portal this cycle.
Latasha Lattimore: Virginia [Forward]
"Tash is a dynamic human being and talent," said Coach Yo. "She committed to Coach Quentin Hillsman out of high school and it's really cool to see them reunite! I've always loved her game and I'm excited to mentor her in the last stage of her collegiate career!"
As a redshirt senior at Virginia, Lattimore was a standout performer for the Cavaliers, averaging a near double-double with 14.3 points and a team-leading 8.2 rebounds per game.
Additionally, Lattimore will be a vital defender in the paint for the Rebels, as she tallied an impressive 69 total blocks this season, which ranks 18th-best in the nation.
Prior to her time at Virginia, Lattimore spent two standout seasons at Miami. In her first year with the Hurricanes, the Toronto, Ontario, native appeared in nine games and averaged 7.7 points and 3.2 rebounds per game before sustaining an injury to cut her season short.
During the 2023-24 season, Lattimore came in clutch in many games for the Hurricanes, including a 12-point performance in Miami's ACC Tournament second-round win over North Carolina.
Lattimore began her career at Texas where she played in all 32 games and helped the Longhorns advance to the Elite Eight. As a true freshman, Lattimore totaled three double-digit scoring outings and averaged 3.2 points and 2.8 rebounds in 10.3 minutes of action per game.
Jayla Murray: Wichita State [Guard]
The past two seasons, Murray has been a highly touted student-athlete at Wichita State, earning a spot on the 2024-25 ACC All Conference Second Team.
As a redshirt junior, Murray was the Shockers' leading scorer and rebounder, averaging 12.4 points and 5.3 rebounds per game.
The St. Louis, Missouri, native finished in double figures 22 times, notched two 20-point performances and two double-doubles.
Throughout her entire career at Wichita State, Murray saw minutes in 62 games, earning a starting spot in 49 of those contests.
Prior to her time as a Shocker, Murray started her collegiate career at Florida Southwestern State. Murray's game was just as strong as a Buccaneer, as she was named the Southern Conference Player of the Year and earned First Team All-Conference accolades during the 2021-22 season.
Averaging 14.1 points and 7.2 rebounds per game as a true freshman, Murray was recognized as a NJCAA Third Team All-American and named to the FCSAA All-State First Team.
Prior to a season-ending injury during her sophomore season, Murray averaged 12.3 points and 6.3 rebounds in eight games.
In high school, Murray was a four-year letterman, playing three years at Tampa Bay Tech and one at Winter Haven.
Murray led Tampa Bay Tech to a State Championship during the 2018-19 season, earned district champion honors all four years and was named a regional champion in three of those seasons.
The St. Louis, Missouri, native's last year in high was her best, averaging 9.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.3 steals per game.
Kaitlin Peterson: UCF [Guard]
The Rebels landed a commitment from UCF star Kaitlin Peterson last week after going public with a decision. The program is yet to announce the talented transfer as a signee.
The 5-foot-9 senior is coming off of a stellar 2024-25 campaign after averaging 21.4 points per game on the season.
Tianna Thompson: Georgia Tech [Guard]
Thompson, a former Top-100 prospect in America, recently wrapped up her true freshman campaign with the Yellow Jackets during the 2024-25 season.
The youngster shined in her breakout game against the Florida State Seminoles after finishing with a career-high 19 points on 8-of-11 shooting, including a trio of three-pointers
Now, after one season with Georgia Tech, Thompson has elected to make the move to Oxford and join the Rebels.
The 5-foot-10 guard is coming off of her freshman campaign with averages of 4.0 points and 1.0 rebounds on 53.9 percent shooting.
More Ole Miss News:
Ole Miss Quarterback Confident He's "The Best" QB in the 2025 NFL Draft
Top-10 Quarterback in America Locks in Ole Miss Visit
Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss Rebels Confirm Spring Game Plans in April
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.