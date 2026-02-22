Ole Miss Football Targeting Coveted Safety Trending to Kirby Smart's Georgia Bulldogs

Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels remain in pursuit Prattville (Ala.) four-star safety Jayden Aparicio-Bailey as he navigates a pivotal stretch in his recruitment this offseason.

Aparicio-Bailey checks in as a Top-10 safety in America with a myriad of schools battling for his commitment as contenders continue emerging followiing a strong junior campaign.

The 6-foot-2, 180-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, Georgia Bulldogs, Alabama Crimson Tide, Tennessee Volunteers, and Clemson Tigers, among several others, across his time on the prep scene, but 10 programs are sticking out.

Kirby Smart and the Georgia staff have intensified their pursuit, but Golding and Co. aren't slowing down after going in-person for a visit with Aparicio-Bailey last month.

Smart has labeled Aparicio-Bailey the "No. 1 defensive back on our board" after visiting with the talented defensive weapon in January as the SEC rival intensifies its pursuit for the fast-rising defensive back.

Fast forward to earlier this week and Aparicio-Bailey has now revealed his 10 finalists with multiple powerhouse schools in the race for his services - including the Georgia Bulldogs and Ole Miss Rebels.

Ole Miss sits alongside the Florida Gators, Auburn Tigers, Georgia Bulldogs, Clemson Tigers, USC Trojans, South Carolina Gamecocks, Ohio State Buckeyes, Texas Longhorns, and Alabama Crimson Tide.

It's a star-studded list for the Alabama native with SEC schools galore making up his Top-10 along with multiple powerhouses firmly in the race as he enters a critical stretch in his recruitment as unofficial and official visits get locked in.

Aparicio-Bailey is coming off of a strong 2025 season where he off four passes to go along with his 40 tackles and four passes defended last fall after a strong junior campaign. The 193-pound rising senior also caught 13 passes for 256 yards and two scores.

Ole Miss will be battling the likes of the Georgia Bulldogs and other impressive programs this offseason in pursuit of one of America's top defensive backs.

