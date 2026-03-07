Ole Miss Women's Basketball vs. Texas Longhorns Start Time and How to Watch

Yolett McPhee-McCuin and the Ole Miss Rebels will return to action on Saturday evening for an SEC Tournament semifinal showdown against the Texas Longhorns in Greenville (S.C.).

After handling business on Friday with a win over No. 2 seeded Vanderbilt, the Rebels remain alive with the program now one win away from punching a ticket to the SEC Tournament Title Game.

Latasha Lattimore and Cotie McMahon were offensively dominant over the Commodores, scoring 28 and 27 points, respectively. Lattimore led the Rebels with eight rebounds and shot 92.3% from the field, which is the third highest field goal percentage in an SEC Tournament game.

McMahon paced Ole Miss in assists with a season-high seven, while also making 15 free throws on the night, tying for the most made by an individual player in SEC Tournament history.

Now, with the Ole Miss Rebels looking to reach the SEC Tournament Championship, the Texas Longhorns stand in the way of a berth with all eyes set to be on the semifinals clash.

ON THE AIR

Tipoff Time: 6 p.m. CT

Television: ESPN2

Play-by-Play: Ryan Ruocco

Color: Rebecca Lobo

Reporter: Holly Rowe

OLE MISS RADIO

Radio: Ole Miss Radio Network

Play-by-Play: Graham Doty

SCOUTING THE LONGHORNS

Vic Schaefer is in his sixth season as head coach of Texas' women's basketball program. In his tenure, he's guided Texas to some of the most consistently successful seasons in program history, holding a 173-39 record in his time in Austin. He's led the Longhorns to a 29-3 record entering Saturday's competition, and are one of the top teams in the country with a No. 4 ranking in the AP and Coaches polls.

His squad this season has been primed to be one of the best in the country, ranking top-10 nationally in six statistical categories, including but not limited to scoring margin (4th), scoring offense (7th) and field goal percentage (5th).

There are no shortages of talent for Texas, who is led by junior Madison Booker. The two-time All-American was last season's SEC Player of the Year.

She's entering Saturday's matchup averaging 18.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game, not to mention her 2.3 steals per game as well. Her consistent dominance resulted in a triple-double this season against UTRGV.

Behind Booker is a duo of additional double-digit average scorers in Jordan Lee (13.2) and Kyla Oldacre (10.4). Both athletes have a unique way of being effective offensively, and each are extremely efficient from the field.

Texas' field general is fifth-year Rori Harmon, who is undoubtedly one of the greatest Longhorns in program history. She's the program leader in assists with 932 to her name, which is also the most by any active member of the SEC. She's a thief defensively, averaging 2.7 steals per game and 89 total, both are top-30 in the country.

The duo between Booker and Harmon has been nearly automatic in their time together. In games both athletes have played throughout their respective careers, Texas is 74-7.

