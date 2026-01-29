Ole Miss Basketball Announces Major Changes to Schedule Amid Vanderbilt Showdown

OXFORD, Miss. – The Southeastern Conference and the Ole Miss men's basketball program announced adjustments to their schedule on Thursday, changing the location for their two games with Vanderbilt.

Originally set to be played in the SJB Pavilion, the game on Saturday, January 31 will now be played in Nashville, Tennessee and tipoff at 5 p.m.

The second matchup between Ole Miss and Vanderbilt will take place on Tuesday, March 3 or Wednesday, March 4 and will now be played in Oxford, Mississippi. TV broadcast details for each game are yet to be determined. Date and time for the March matchup in Oxford will be determined at a later date as well.

All tickets purchased for the Saturday, January 31 game originally scheduled to be played in Oxford will be honored at the rescheduled home game versus Vanderbilt on March 4.

The change comes after Winter Storm Fern impacted the Ole Miss and Oxford, Mississippi community, causing damage and affecting the lives of all within it. Ole Miss recently announced the University will be closed through Sunday, February 8.

Thousands in the area remain without power and water, as well as cellular and internet connectivity issues. Additionally, conditions remain hazardous with ice on roads and walkways, inoperable stop lights, downed trees and power lines, as well as falling ice as temperatures fluctuate.

The Adjusted Women's Basketball Schedule:

OXFORD, Miss. – In a neutral site game in Birmingham, Alabama, Ole Miss women's basketball will compete against Vanderbilt on Friday, January 30. Tipoff at Legacy Arena will be at 2p.m. CT, streaming on SEC Network+.

TEAM FACTS

No. 17/17 Ole Miss Rebels (17-4, 4-2 SEC)

Head Coach: Yolett McPhee-McCuin • 8th Season at Ole Miss (142-99) • 13th Season in Career (236-162)

No. 5/6 Vanderbil Commodores (20-1, 6-1 SEC)

Head Coach: Shea Ralph • 5th Season at Vandy (93-60) • 5th Season in Career (93-60)

ON THE AIR

Television: SEC Network+

Play-by-Play: Curt Bloom

Color: Mo Finley

Reporter: Emily-Grace McWhorter

OLE MISS RADIO

Radio: Ole Miss Radio Network

Play-by-Play: Graham Doty

Admission is free for all fans at the Rebels' game this Friday, January 30. Doors open at 1:30 p.m. CT, with all seating general admission. The game will be streaming on SEC Network+ for those not able to make the event.

