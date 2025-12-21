Rapid Reaction: Ole Miss Basketball Falls to Will Wade, NC State in 76-62 Loss

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Despite a second-half rally that saw Ole Miss outscore their opponent by five, the Rebels took a hard-fought loss 76-62 against NC State in Greensboro, North Carolina at First Horizon Coliseum on Sunday afternoon.

Ole Miss (7-5) started the game offensively with an immediate three-pointer from Travis Perry, but NC State (9-4) quickly responded with a three-pointer of its own before going on a 7-0 run to go up 10-5 headed into the first media timeout.

Coming out of the break, NC State continued to build on its run, extending it to an 11-0 run, until Malik Dia hit a fadeaway mid-range jumper at the 11:04 minute mark to cut the Wolfpack's lead to seven, 14-7.

Perry would hit another three-pointer shortly after, then follow it with a made floater on the next offensive possession with 8:33 left in the half to put Ole Miss within four, 16-12. However, NC State knocked down a pair of triple to kick off a run, eventually leading at the halfway mark 45-26.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Basketball.

Despite the deficit, Ole Miss continued to fight, as Perry knocked down his fifth three-pointer of the game to get the Rebels within 14, 66-52.

The Rebels would outscore their opponent 36-31 in the final 20 minutes of action, but come up short by the final buzzer.

Both Perry and Dia combined for 19 points in the second half in a fighting effort against NC State, including a career high 21 points for Perry.

Ole Miss will return to Oxford next and host Alcorn State on Monday, December 29 at 7 p.m. in the SJB Pavilion.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Basketball.

NOTABLES

• Malik Dia scored 18 points and added 11 rebounds against NC State for his second double-double of the season. Dia has now tallied three double-doubles as a Rebel and six for his career.

• Dia's 11 rebounds on the day shot him past the 500-mark for his college career.

• Travis Perry knocked down five threes against NC State for a new career high, surpassing his previous high of three made threes against Miami earlier this season.

• Perry's 21 points today are a new college best for a single game. He also tied his career-best for steals in a game with four.

More Ole Miss News:

Lane Kiffin Reacts to New Offensive Coordinator Being Hired By Ole Miss Football

Ole Miss Football QB Trinidad Chambliss Wins Major Award Amid Breakout Season

ESPN Predicts Outcome of Ole Miss Football vs. Tulane Green Wave in CFP Showdown

Join the Community: