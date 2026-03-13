SEC Tournament Bracket Update: Ole Miss Basketball, Kentucky Wildcats Cruising
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Chris Beard and the Ole Miss Rebels remain alive in the SEC Tournament after back-to-back wins over the Texas Longhorns and Georgia Bulldogs at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville (Tenn.).
In what has become "win or go home" territory for the Ole Miss program, Beard and Co. continue rising to the occasion with the Rebels now set to square off against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the quarterfinals round.
"This is really where you don't want to have any regrets. It would be nice to play your best basketball, but that's not always possible. What we want to do is mentally just make sure we don't have any regrets mentally to understand this is where we are, we're trying to extend our season," Beard said on Thursday.
"No different than when we play in the NCAA tournament. Really we're following that game plan this week. Our NCAA tournament just came a week early."
Ole Miss will square off against a fiery Alabama squad on Friday night, but which teams remain alive in SEC Tournament play? What does the bracket look like?
The Updated SEC Tournament Bracket:
*All Times Eastern*
First Round — Wednesday, March 11
Game 1: No. 9 Kentucky 87, No. 16 LSU 82
Game 2: No. 12 Auburn 79, No. 13 Mississippi State 61
Game 3: No. 15 Ole Miss 76, No. 10 Texas 66
Game 4: No. 11 Oklahoma 86, No. 14 South Carolina 74
Second Round — Thursday, March 12
Game 5: No. 9 Kentucky 78, No. 8 Missouri 72
Game 6: No. 5 Tennessee 72, No. 12 Auburn 62
Game 7: No. 15 Ole Miss 76, No. 7 Georgia 72
Game 8: No. 11 Oklahoma 83, No. 6 Texas A&M 63
Quarterfinals — Friday, March 13
Game 9: No. 1 Florida vs. No. 9 Kentucky| 1 p.m. on ESPN
Game 10: No. 4 Vanderbilt vs. No. 5 Tennessee| 25 minutes after Game 9 on ESPN
Game 11: No. 2 Alabama vs. No. 15 Ole Miss| 7 p.m. on SEC Network
Game 12: No. 3 Arkansas vs. No. 11 Oklahoma| 25 minutes after Game 11 on SEC Network
Semifinals — Saturday, March 14
Game 13: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner | 1 p.m. on ESPN
Game 14: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner | 25 minutes after Game 13 on ESPN
Championship — Sunday, March 15
Game 15: Semifinal winners | 1 p.m. on ESPN
More Ole Miss News:
Georgia Bulldogs, Indiana Hoosiers Pushing to Flip Nation's No. 4 QB From Ole Miss
The SEC Tournament Bracket: Ole Miss Basketball Eyeing Upset Win Over Texas Longhorns
Ole Miss Football Recruiting Buzz: Rebels Poised for Massive Run of Commitments
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Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.
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Zack Nagy is the Managing Editor and Publisher of Ole Miss Rebels On SI, a Sports Illustrated Publication. Nagy has covered Rebel Football, Baseball, Basketball and Recruiting, looking to keep readers updated on anything and everything involving Ole Miss athletics. Nagy has covered the Southeastern Conference for over half a decade after being born and raised in New Orleans (La.).Follow znagy20