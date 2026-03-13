SEC Tournament Bracket Update: Ole Miss Basketball, Kentucky Wildcats Cruising

Chris Beard and the Ole Miss Rebels remain alive in the SEC Tournament after back-to-back wins over the Texas Longhorns and Georgia Bulldogs at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville (Tenn.).

In what has become "win or go home" territory for the Ole Miss program, Beard and Co. continue rising to the occasion with the Rebels now set to square off against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the quarterfinals round.

"This is really where you don't want to have any regrets. It would be nice to play your best basketball, but that's not always possible. What we want to do is mentally just make sure we don't have any regrets mentally to understand this is where we are, we're trying to extend our season," Beard said on Thursday.

"No different than when we play in the NCAA tournament. Really we're following that game plan this week. Our NCAA tournament just came a week early."

Ole Miss will square off against a fiery Alabama squad on Friday night, but which teams remain alive in SEC Tournament play? What does the bracket look like?

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Basketball.

The Updated SEC Tournament Bracket:

*All Times Eastern*

First Round — Wednesday, March 11

Game 1: No. 9 Kentucky 87, No. 16 LSU 82

Game 2: No. 12 Auburn 79, No. 13 Mississippi State 61

Game 3: No. 15 Ole Miss 76, No. 10 Texas 66

Game 4: No. 11 Oklahoma 86, No. 14 South Carolina 74

Second Round — Thursday, March 12

Game 5: No. 9 Kentucky 78, No. 8 Missouri 72

Game 6: No. 5 Tennessee 72, No. 12 Auburn 62

Game 7: No. 15 Ole Miss 76, No. 7 Georgia 72

Game 8: No. 11 Oklahoma 83, No. 6 Texas A&M 63

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Basketball.

Quarterfinals — Friday, March 13

Game 9: No. 1 Florida vs. No. 9 Kentucky| 1 p.m. on ESPN

Game 10: No. 4 Vanderbilt vs. No. 5 Tennessee| 25 minutes after Game 9 on ESPN

Game 11: No. 2 Alabama vs. No. 15 Ole Miss| 7 p.m. on SEC Network

Game 12: No. 3 Arkansas vs. No. 11 Oklahoma| 25 minutes after Game 11 on SEC Network

Semifinals — Saturday, March 14

Game 13: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner | 1 p.m. on ESPN

Game 14: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner | 25 minutes after Game 13 on ESPN

Championship — Sunday, March 15

Game 15: Semifinal winners | 1 p.m. on ESPN

More Ole Miss News:

Georgia Bulldogs, Indiana Hoosiers Pushing to Flip Nation's No. 4 QB From Ole Miss

The SEC Tournament Bracket: Ole Miss Basketball Eyeing Upset Win Over Texas Longhorns

Ole Miss Football Recruiting Buzz: Rebels Poised for Massive Run of Commitments

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