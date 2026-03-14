SEC Tournament Update: Arkansas Razorbacks Move to Title Game With Win Over Ole Miss
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No. 15 Ole Miss battled until the final buzzer in Nashville (Tenn.) on Saturday with the Rebels ultimately falling 93-90 in overtime to the Arkansas Razorbacks at Bridgestone Arena.
In what became one of the most entertaining matchups of the SEC Tournament, Chris Beard and Co. pushed No. 3 Arkansas to extra time led by AJ Storr's game-tying layup to end regulation, but the Rebels' tank emptied after four games in as many days.
For Ole Miss, the program's road ends in Nashville following the SEC Tournament Semifinal Round loss with the Razorbacks now punching their ticket to the title game on Sunday afternoon with a date set against the Vanderbilt Commodores.
The Rebels wrap up the 2025-26 campaign with a 15-20 record in what became a disappointing season for Beard and Co. after a slow start to Southeastern Conference play.
Now, all eyes will be on Sunday's SEC Tournament Championship Game with Arkansas set to square off against No. 4 seeded Vanderbilt.
The SEC Bracket Update:
*All Times Eastern*
First Round — Wednesday, March 11
Game 1: No. 9 Kentucky 87, No. 16 LSU 82
Game 2: No. 12 Auburn 79, No. 13 Mississippi State 61
Game 3: No. 15 Ole Miss 76, No. 10 Texas 66
Game 4: No. 11 Oklahoma 86, No. 14 South Carolina 74
Second Round — Thursday, March 12
Game 5: No. 9 Kentucky 78, No. 8 Missouri 72
Game 6: No. 5 Tennessee 72, No. 12 Auburn 62
Game 7: No. 15 Ole Miss 76, No. 7 Georgia 72
Game 8: No. 11 Oklahoma 83, No. 6 Texas A&M 63
Quarterfinals — Friday, March 13
Game 9: No. 1 Florida 71, No. 9 Kentucky 63
Game 10: No. 4 Vanderbilt 75, No. 5 Tennessee 68
Game 11: No. 15 Ole Miss 80, No. 2 Alabama 79
Game 12: No. 17 Arkansas 82, Oklahoma 79
Semifinals — Saturday, March 14
Game 13: No. 4 Vanderbilt 91 vs. No. 1 Florida 74
Game 14: No. 3 Arkansas 93, 15 Ole Miss 90
Championship — Sunday, March 15
Game 15: No. 3 Arkansas vs. No. 4 Vanderbilt | 1 p.m. on ESPN
More Ole Miss News:
Georgia Bulldogs, Indiana Hoosiers Pushing to Flip Nation's No. 4 QB From Ole Miss
The SEC Tournament Bracket: Ole Miss Basketball Eyeing Upset Win Over Texas Longhorns
Ole Miss Football Recruiting Buzz: Rebels Poised for Massive Run of Commitments
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Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.
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Zack Nagy is the Managing Editor and Publisher of Ole Miss Rebels On SI, a Sports Illustrated Publication. Nagy has covered Rebel Football, Baseball, Basketball and Recruiting, looking to keep readers updated on anything and everything involving Ole Miss athletics. Nagy has covered the Southeastern Conference for over half a decade after being born and raised in New Orleans (La.).Follow znagy20