SEC Tournament Update: Arkansas Razorbacks Move to Title Game With Win Over Ole Miss

No. 15 Ole Miss battled until the final buzzer in Nashville (Tenn.) on Saturday with the Rebels ultimately falling 93-90 in overtime to the Arkansas Razorbacks at Bridgestone Arena.

In what became one of the most entertaining matchups of the SEC Tournament, Chris Beard and Co. pushed No. 3 Arkansas to extra time led by AJ Storr's game-tying layup to end regulation, but the Rebels' tank emptied after four games in as many days.

For Ole Miss, the program's road ends in Nashville following the SEC Tournament Semifinal Round loss with the Razorbacks now punching their ticket to the title game on Sunday afternoon with a date set against the Vanderbilt Commodores.

The Rebels wrap up the 2025-26 campaign with a 15-20 record in what became a disappointing season for Beard and Co. after a slow start to Southeastern Conference play.

Now, all eyes will be on Sunday's SEC Tournament Championship Game with Arkansas set to square off against No. 4 seeded Vanderbilt.

The SEC Bracket Update:

*All Times Eastern*

First Round — Wednesday, March 11

Game 1: No. 9 Kentucky 87, No. 16 LSU 82

Game 2: No. 12 Auburn 79, No. 13 Mississippi State 61

Game 3: No. 15 Ole Miss 76, No. 10 Texas 66

Game 4: No. 11 Oklahoma 86, No. 14 South Carolina 74

Second Round — Thursday, March 12

Game 5: No. 9 Kentucky 78, No. 8 Missouri 72

Game 6: No. 5 Tennessee 72, No. 12 Auburn 62

Game 7: No. 15 Ole Miss 76, No. 7 Georgia 72

Game 8: No. 11 Oklahoma 83, No. 6 Texas A&M 63

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Basketball.

Quarterfinals — Friday, March 13

Game 9: No. 1 Florida 71, No. 9 Kentucky 63

Game 10: No. 4 Vanderbilt 75, No. 5 Tennessee 68

Game 11: No. 15 Ole Miss 80, No. 2 Alabama 79

Game 12: No. 17 Arkansas 82, Oklahoma 79

Semifinals — Saturday, March 14

Game 13: No. 4 Vanderbilt 91 vs. No. 1 Florida 74

Game 14: No. 3 Arkansas 93, 15 Ole Miss 90

Championship — Sunday, March 15

Game 15: No. 3 Arkansas vs. No. 4 Vanderbilt | 1 p.m. on ESPN

More Ole Miss News:

Georgia Bulldogs, Indiana Hoosiers Pushing to Flip Nation's No. 4 QB From Ole Miss

The SEC Tournament Bracket: Ole Miss Basketball Eyeing Upset Win Over Texas Longhorns

Ole Miss Football Recruiting Buzz: Rebels Poised for Massive Run of Commitments

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