Sun Belt Player of the Year Planning Potential Meeting with Ole Miss Basketball
Chris Beard and the Ole Miss Rebels remain active in the NCAA Transfer Portal this month despite the program's 2024-25 season ending in the Sweet 16 less than 48 hours ago.
Beard and Co. have contacted a myriad of availabile portal targets this week with a new name emerging on the recruiting trail.
Sun Belt Player of the Year, Tayton Conerway, has received interest from the Rebels and is looking to set up a potential meeting with Ole Miss. Kevin Sweeney of Sports Illustrated first reported the interest.
Conerway is coming off of a 2024-25 season where he averaged 14.2 points, 4.8 assists and 4.6 rebounds on 47.1 percent shooting on his way to earning the Sun Belt Player of the Year honor.
A former JUCO prospect, Conerway leveled up to the mid-major ranks after his time with Ranger College.
Now, the 6-foot-3, 185-pounder is looking to level up once again with a myriad of schools contacting him as of late.
That includes Beard and the Ole Miss Rebels with a potential meeting looking to bet set up sooner rather than later.
The Rebels have reached out to multiple coveted available targets, including a North Dakota State star.
Jacari White - Guard - North Dakota State
North Dakota State shooting guard Jacari White has quickly become one of the more enticing players in the Transfer Portal market after announcing he would be testing the waters.
Now, with his name officially in the portal, White has heard from multiple programs, including the Ole Miss Rebels.
White has received interest from the likes of:
Florida St
BYU
Alabama
Tennessee
South Carolina
Ole Miss
USC
Illinois
Virginia Tech
LSU
Georgia Tech
Boston College
Texas A&M
Washington
Kansas
Houston
The 6-foot-3 senior from Florida averaged 17.1 points per game last season and will receive an extra year of eligibility due to the new JUCO ruling, according to On3 Sports.
According to multiple reports, White is scheduling a visit with the Virginia Tech Hokies, but it's clear there is a level of interest from Ole Miss to this point. It'll be interesting to see if the program turns up the heat for his services.
