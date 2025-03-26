The Current Betting Lines: Ole Miss Basketball vs. Michigan State Spartans
Chris Beard and the Ole Miss Rebels will head to Atlanta this week for a Sweet 16 matchup against Tom Izzo's Michigan State Spartans with an Elite Eight appearance on the line.
Beard and Co. took down the Iowa State Cyclones in dominant fashion on Sunday night to survive and advance once again in order to get out of the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament.
It's been a year filled with emotion for the Rebels with Beard feeling he can be himself in coaching the 2024-25 squad.
"I think, above all, I'm very competitive. And I think, above all, I don't try to think of words. I don't really care about people's feelings that I have a relationship with," Beard said on Sunday.
"So with the players, kind of a direct teaching. So, yeah, these players have allowed me to do that, just like as a coaching staff we have tried to reach the guys in the best way we can reach them. Some of these guys need that. They need the hard, direct message. Some of these guys need poise and confidence in moments."
Now, all eyes will be on a Sweet 16 showdown in Atlanta on Friday with a date against the Michigan State Spartans set for 6:09 p.m. CT.
Preview: No. 6 Ole Miss Rebels vs. No. 2 Michigan State Spartans
The Start Time and How to Watch:
Start Time: 6:09 p.m. CT on Friday, March 28
Channel: CBS
Location: Atlanta (Ga.)
The Current Betting Lines: Ole Miss Rebels vs. Michigan State Spartans
(Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook)
Spread:
- Ole Miss: (+3.5)
- Michigan State: (-3.5)
Moneyline:
- Ole Miss: (+150)
- Michigan State: (-180)
Over/Under: 143.5 (-110)
The Ole Miss Rebels will enter the clash in Atlanta as 3.5-point underdogs with Vegas favoring Tom Izzo's crew following an impressive Round of 32 victory over the New Mexico Lobos.
Sean Pedulla's Thoughts: Trusting the Coaching Staff
“I think it’s just their confidence in their own work,” Pedulla said. “They put in so much time. Sleepless nights and just studying film and getting a game plan together that is going to be clear and concise that we’re all going to follow. He did say get us to Iowa State and they’d take care of us. They gave us a great plan and we followed it, we executed it and we got the job done.”
