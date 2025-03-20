The Current Betting Odds: Ole Miss Basketball vs. North Carolina Tar Heels Prediction
Chris Beard and the No. 6 seeded Ole Miss Rebels will take the floor in Milwaukee (Wisc.) on Friday afternoon for a First Round showdown against No. 11 North Carolina in the NCAA Tournament.
Beard and Co. will take the floor against the "Blue Blood" program with the lights brightest, but there's a comfort level for the Rebels.
Once the initial nerves come down, Ole Miss has been battle tested in a talented Southeastern Conference.
"There's something about the first game. The feeling, the nerves, the newness, the expectations. NCAA Tournament officiating is different. Tournament timeouts and game plan and game setup is different. The venues are different," Beard said prior the First Round.
"In the SEC we’ve been playing in front of great home crowds or very challenging road crowds. Now you get into a much more neutral feel. Both fan bases will have a section and then most of the arena will be filled with fans from other teams just watching the game. There’s a lot of things that go in the NCAA Tournament that’s a little bit different that we’ll try to prepare for."
What are the latest betting odds for the Round 1 matchup? What are the expert models predicting to happen?
How to Watch: Ole Miss Rebels vs. North Carolina Tar Heels
Start Time: 4:05 p.m. ET, March 21
Channel: TNT
Location: Milwaukee (Wisc.)
The Current Betting Odds: Ole Miss vs. North Carolina
Spread:
- Ole Miss: (+2.5)
- North Carolina: (-2.5)
Moneyline:
- Ole Miss: (+110)
- North Carolina: (-130)
Over/Under: 155.5
The Ole Miss Rebels will enter the clash in Milwaukee as 2.5-point underdogs with Vegas favoring the Tar Heels following impressive victory over San Diego State.
The ESPN BPI Prediction: Ole Miss Rebels vs. North Carolina Tar Heels
ESPN Analytics Predictor: North Carolina
BPI Predicted Point Differential: 1.6
Ole Miss Win Probability: 43.7%
North Carolina Win Probability: 56.3%
BPI Matchup Quality: 87.0
What is the ESPN Basketball Power Index?
"The College Basketball Power Index (BPI) is a measure of team strength that is meant to be the best predictor of performance going forward. BPI represents how many points above or below average a team is," according to ESPN.
"Strength of Record (SOR) is a measure of team accomplishment based on how difficult a team's W-L record is to achieve. Game predictions account for opponent strength, pace of play, site, travel distance, day's rest and altitude, and are used to simulate the season 10,000 times to produce season projections. Numbers update daily."
