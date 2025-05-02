The Latest Intel on an Ole Miss Basketball Transfer Target, Memphis Tigers Guard
Chris Beard and the Ole Miss Rebels continue their pursuit of the top talent available in the NCAA Transfer Portal with the program tied to multiple players.
After losing double-digit members from the 2024-25 roster, it's been full steam ahead towards stacking talent via the free agent market.
Ole Miss has landed commitments from a handful of transfers to this point, but with roster spots opn, Beard and Co. remain on the prowl.
The Rebels have been linked to Memphis Tigers guard PJ Haggerty, a Top-5 prospect in the Transfer Portal.
Haggerty is a rising junior from Crosby (Tex.), and originally started his career at TCU, before transferring to Tulsa in 2023, and then finally to Memphis this past offseason.
The electrifying guard appeared in all 35 games for the Tigers while averaging 21.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game for the Tigers.
Along with stuffing the stat sheet, Haggerty led Memphis to a 29-6 record, a regular season American Athletic Conference Championship, the AAC Tournament Championship, and an NCAA Tournament appearance.
Now, he's elected to test the free agent market with a hefty price tag attached to his name.
Upon entry, Haggerty had demands of $4 million for potential suitors, but with limited programs gauging interest, the number appears to have been lowered.
On Tuesday, it was reported that the Ole Miss Rebels are in the mix with an offer hovering around the $3.5 million mark.
Now, less than 72 hours later, the Rebels are reportedly out on Haggerty and have pumped the brakes on battling for his services.
Ole Miss secured a commitment from international guard, Ilias Kamardine, this week with the Rebels securing the smooth bucket-getter out of France.
Ole Miss remains on the hunt for talent in the NCAA Transfer Portal with the program linked to multiple available players, including Kentucky Wildcats guard, Travis Perry.
After a Sweet 16 appearance in March, it's been full steam ahead towards recontructing the roster in Oxford ahead of the 2025-26 season under Beard and the Rebels staff.
