The NCAA Tournament Schedule: Ole Miss Basketball vs. Iowa State Cyclones Start Time
Chris Beard and the No. 3 seeded Ole Miss Rebels will square off against the Iowa State Cyclones on Sunday night in Milwaukee (Wisc.) for a chance to punch their ticket to the Sweet 16.
Beard and Co. are coming off of a thrilling First Round win over the North Carolina Tar Heels to reach the Round of 32.
Now, it's a date against Iowa State inching closer with the Rebels ready for the challenge that lies ahead.
"Nothing but respect for Iowa State. T.J. (Otzelberger) does a great job. Their team has an identity, doesn’t take long to figure it out. They’re physical. They’re connected. They’re hard-playing guys.
"I think it’s a great coaching fit, T.J., with Iowa State. He’s impacted that program for a long time, not only as a head coach, but as an assistant coach. And we competed against each other along the way.
"But, yes, a physical, hard-playing team that doesn’t beat themselves. So, again, we’ll have to play our best 40 minutes of the season to try to get to next weekend."
It'll be a tall task for the Rebels with Beard's group entering the matchup as near five-point underdogs, but all eyes will be on the critical matchup for a chance to survive and advance.
A look into the Sunday slate with tip-off times and television channels.
The Sunday Schedule: NCAA Tournament Second Round
(All Times Eastern)
South Region – Atlanta
No. 3 Iowa State vs. No. 6 Ole Miss
7:45 p.m. ET – truTV
No. 2 Michigan State vs. No. 10 New Mexico
8:40 p.m. ET – TNT
East Region – Newark
No. 1 Duke vs. No. 9 Baylor
2:40 p.m. ET – CBS
No. 4 Arizona vs. No. 5 Oregon
9:40 p.m. ET – TBS
No. 2 Alabama vs. No. 7 Saint Mary’s
6:10 p.m. ET – TNT
Midwest Region – Indianapolis
No. 3 Kentucky vs. No. 6 Illinois
5:15 p.m. ET – CBS
West Region – San Francisco
No. 1 Florida vs. No. 8 UCONN
12:10 p.m. ET – CBS
No. 4 Maryland vs. No. 12 Colorado State
7:10 p.m. ET – TBS
