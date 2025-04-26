The Ole Miss Basketball Portal Notes: Which Prospects are the Rebels Targeting?
Ole Miss basketball is in the midst of reloading it's roster for next season with the program utilizing the NCAA Transfer Portal this month.
With a trio of newcomers signed to this point, Chris Beard and Co. have multiple targets on their radar while looking to fill out the roster.
Meet the Targets: Transfer Portal Edition
PJ Haggerty: Guard [Memphis]
PJ Haggerty is one of the best players available in the transfer portal, being ranked at No. 3 overall by On3. Haggerty has been shown to have interest in the program, which if he were to commit, would be a major addition for the 2025 campaign.
Haggerty is currently asking for $4 million in NIL demands, but has been reported to have lowered that number, as many programs felt it was too high.
This past season Haggerty played in all 35 games for the Tigers, and averaged 21.7 points per game, 5.8 rebounds per game, and 3.7 assists per game.
Haggerty also helped lead the Tigers to both the regular season and tournament championship game for the American Athletic Confrence, winning both. The Tigers also earned a bid to the NCAA Tournament, and finished 29-6 on the season.
Elijah Fisher: Guard [Pacific]
Elijah Fisher is a recent addition to the Rebels prospect list, but proves to be a worthy addition.
Fisher averaged 15.7 points per game this past season, alongside 4.8 rebounds per game and 1.5 assists per game. Prior to Pacific, Fisher logged time with Texas Tech and DePaul.
Fisher was a blue-chip recruit coming out of high school, and has seemingly proved that status with his time at Pacific.
Desmond Claude: Guard [USC]
Claude recently wrapped up his lone season under Eric Musselman at USC, but began his career with Xavier in 2022.
This past season, Claude averaged 15.8 points, 4.2 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game, the best number so far for him. Claude also shot 30.7% from three-point range, which also marked the best of his career to this point.
Prior to his time with USC, Claude averaged 16.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game in his last season with Xavier (2023).
Claude has been a productive player throughout his collegiate career while emerging as one of the top transfers available in the portal.
Travis Perry: Guard [Kentucky]
Just this past week, Ole Miss has been tied to Kentucky guard Travis Perry.
The talented 6-foot-2 guard appeared in 31 games with four starts as a true freshman for the Wildcats this past season. Perry capped off the year after averaging 2.7 points while shooting 31.3% from the floor and 32.1% from 3-point range.
The former Top-100 prospect in America broke the Kentucky high school scoring record during his high school career, with a slew of power programs pursuing his services.
Chris Beard and Co. were contenders throughout his initial recruiting process, and have once again expressed interest, according to multiple reports.
Perry will have three seasons of eligibility at his next destination, so if he were to commit to the program, he could become a difference maker for years to come.
