The Ole Miss Basketball Transfer Portal Tracker: Who's in for the Rebels? Who's out?
Chris Beard and the Ole Miss Rebels continue roster reconstruction in Oxford this offseason with the program utilizing the NCAA Transfer Portal to its advantage.
Following a Sweet 16 appearance in the NCAA Tournament, Beard and Co. have shifted focus towards stacking talent for the 2025-26 season.
Now, with seven newcomers signed to the program, it's full steam ahead towards piecing together a National Championship caliber squad.
“Expectations are to compete for championships and make runs in tournaments and play in the final game on that Monday night in April,” Beard said in an interview last month with Zach Gelb of Infinity Sports Network.
“We have not exceeded expectations in any way. We’re building the program brick-by-brick.
“We’re at Ole Miss for a reason. We believe in this place. We love this place and came here with a big vision in mind. We’re just getting started. This is early days in Oxford. But why not compete for a championship in the early days, and that’s what we’re trying to do.”
Which players have departed Oxford this offseason? Who have the Rebels signed via the Transfer Portal?
The Departures [3]:
John Bol: Center
The true freshman center arrived on campus as a Top-75 prospect in America and the No. 17 center in the 2024 Recruiting Cycle.
Bol, a McDonald's All-American, appeared in 17 games for the Rebels during the 2024-25 season while posting averages of 1.1 points and 0.4 rebounds a night in four minutes per game.
Once Chris Beard and Co. signed the talented 7-foot-2 prospect, he became the second highest ranked recruit to arrive on campus for the Rebels.
Now, after seeing limited action, he's elected to take his talents to UCF for the 2025-26 season.
TJ Caldwell: Guard
Caldwell, a Top-100 prospect in the 2023 Recruiting Cycle, signed with Ole Miss as the No. 19 rated shooting guard in America.
The Dallas (Tex.) native saw action in 31 games as a true freshman during the 2023-24 season while averaging 17.2 minutes, 4.7 points, 1.6 rebounds, and 1.2 assists a night.
Fast forward to year two with the Rebels and Caldwell played in 32 games while averaging 18.3 minutes, 5.5 points and 2.3 rebounds per game.
After two seasons in Oxford, Caldwell made the move to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal in search of a new home.
Caldwell is headed to Arkansas State for the 2025-26 season, he revealed via social media last week.
Robert Cowherd: Guard
Cowherd, a former four-star prospect in the 2022 Recruiting Cycle, saw limited action during his time with the Rebels across a trio of years.
The Georgia native redshirted during his first season with the Rebels in 2022 prior to playing 10 games for Ole Miss during the 2023 season.
Fast forward to 2024, in what ultimately became his final season in Oxford, Cowherd took the floor in 10 games once again.
Meet the Newcomers [7]:
Commitment No. 1: Corey Chest [LSU Forward]
Chest, one of the top prospects in Louisiana coming out of high school, made 26 appearances for the Tigers during the 2024-25 season with 19 starts.
The 6-foot-8, 220-pound redshirt-freshman averaged 6.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 60.7 percent from the field during his second season in Baton Rouge.
After three seasons of high school ball in Louisiana, Chest went up to Missouri for his senior campaign to play for Link Academy, one of the top prep schools in the country.
Now, after traveling across America from Louisiana to Missouri and back to the Bayou State, Chest has made the decision to take his talent to Oxford.
Commitment No. 2: AJ Storr [Kansas Guard]
The well-traveled prospect will head to his fourth program in as many seasons with the Rebels landing his services via the NCAA Transfer Portal.
Storr has played a trio of collegiate seasons where he's suited up for three programs: St. John’s, Wisconsin, and Kansas.
The 6-foot-7 guard has played in 103 total games across his career with 57 starts for the Red Storm, Badgers, and Jayhawks.
Storr is a bucket-getter. He's averaging 10.7 points (42.3% FG, 33.7% 3PT) and 2.6 rebounds per game during his time in college despite bouncing around.
During his second season of college ball he posted career-best with the Badgers as a sophomore. He tallied 16.8 points a night on 43.4% FG and 32% 3PT while grabbing 3.9 rebounds and earned All-Big Ten honors along the way.
Commitment No. 3: Koren Johnson [Louisville]
The 6-foot-2 junior began his playing career with the Washington Huskies where he won the 2023-25 PAC-12 Sixth Man of the Year Award following a standout season.
Johnsn averaged 11.1 PTS, 2.7 AST, and 2.2 REB in 24.2 minutes per game at Washington during his breakout season prior to departing the program.
After two years with the Huskies, Johnson made the move to Louisville for the 2024-25 season, but suited up in only two games after suffering an injury.
Now, he'll head to Oxford for the 2025-26 season after receiving a medical redshirt last season.
Johnson was a four-star, Top-150 prospect in America out of high school in the 2022 Recruiting Cycle prior to signing with the Washington Huskies.
Commitment No. 4: Augusto Cassia [Butler]
Cassia, a 6-foot-8, 220-pounder, heads to Oxford after a stint with the Butler Bulldogs across a pair of seasons.
The rising-junior from Salvador, Brazil appeared in 25 games for the Bulldogs over the past two seasons, averaging 5.1 points per game, and 3.1 rebounds per game
He shot 66.7 percent from the floor and 42.9 percent from three-point range this past season.
Cassia is a talented three-point shooter where he can now add a key element to the Rebels' 2025-26 roster moving forward.
He shot nearly 43 percent from three-point range this past season, adding another layer of versatility to his game.
Commitment No. 5: Ilias Kamardine [International]
The 6-foot-5 combo guard is a former MVP and tournament champion at the FIBA U20 Eurobasket while dominating overseas.
Kamardine turns 22-years-old in October and plays for Dijon in Pro A with college coaches salivating at the potential he attains moving forward.
The international guard averaged 8.0 points, 2.4 assists, one steal and 2.4 rebounds in the EuroCup this season.
Kamardine is a prospect that continues evolving as a shooter after shooting 43.4 percent from the floor, 39 percent from three-pount range and 79 percent from the free throw line this year.
Commitment No. 6: Travis Perry [Kentucky]
Perry, a coveted prospect in the NCAA Transfer Portal, received interest from a myriad of schools before shutting down his process and committing to the Rebels.
The talented 6-foot-2 bucket-getter appeared in 31 games with four starts as a true freshman for the Wildcats during the 2024-25 season.
Perry capped off the year after averaging 2.7 points while shooting 31.3% from the floor and 32.1% from 3-point range.
The former Top-100 prospect in America broke the Kentucky high school scoring record during his time on the prep scene with multiple powerhouse programs pursuing his services.
Commitment No. 7: James Scott [Louisville]
Scott, one of the top forwards available in the NCAA Transfer Portal, is fresh off of a visit to Oxford with the Rebels turning up the heat.
The talented transfer appeared in 70 games for Charleston and Louisville across the last two seasons.
After starting his career at Charleston, he elected to follow head coach Pat Kelsey to Louisville and has averaged 6.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.1 blocks and 1.0 assists across the last two years on the hardwood.
The 6-foot-11 forward shot 77 percent from the field last season with his efficiency playing a pivotal role in his production during limited playing time.
