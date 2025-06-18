The Schedule: Ole Miss Basketball Reveals SEC Opponents Heading into 2025-26 Season
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Southeastern Conference unveiled the home and away opponents for the upcoming 2025-26 men's basketball season on Wednesday, lining up another exciting year of hoops in the SJB Pavilion and resume-building road games in the competitive SEC.
Dates, times, and more for the 2025-26 SEC schedule will be revealed at a later date.
Just like last year, each conference school was given three programs they will play home and away series with, with Ole Miss doubling up against Auburn, Mississippi State, and Vanderbilt.
Joining those three foes in the SJB Pavilion this coming year, are Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, LSU, Missouri, and South Carolina.
The Rebels will hit the road to take on Georgia, Kentucky, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, and their trio of home and away matchups.
The SEC had a historic 2024-25 year in men's basketball, shattering the all-time record with 14 teams earning a bid to the NCAA Tournament.
Seven of the Sweet 16 teams, including Ole Miss, were from the SEC, with the conference representing half of the Elite Eight including eventual national champion Florida.
